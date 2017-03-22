Round 1 AFL Teams: New faces aplenty for Carlton, Richmond

This is what happens if you miss a set shot in training

There’ll be no shortage of new faces donning their colours for the first time on Thursday night when the Carlton Blues host the Richmond Tigers in the opening match of the 2017 AFL season.

All three of Richmond’s off-season recruits – Dion Prestia, Josh Caddy and Toby Nankervis – will take to the field in the yellow and black for the first time.

Prestia played 95 games for the Gold Coast Suns before joining the Tigers at the end of last year, Caddy has played the exact same number of games – 24 for Gold Coast, and a further 71 for Geelong.

Nankervis has played a dozen games in three years at the Swans, but has the chance to become a mainstay in Richmond’s side with Ivan Maric aging and Shaun Hampson currently injured.

The Tigers will also debut speedy forward Dan Butler who has spent two years on the list without playing a game so far.

Carlton will debut two former Giants who they recruited during the off-season – Caleb Marchbank, and Jarrod Pickett. For Pickett, it will be his AFL debut.

Marchbank and Pickett are both former top ten picks who spent only two years at GWS, Marchbank playing seven games in that time.

However the Blues have also sprung a selection surprise, naming No.6 draft pick Sam Petrevski-Seton to debut despite him not playing a single game in the JLT Community Series.

Petrevski-Seton was unavailable during the pre-season due to a quad strain.

Carlton have also named former Geelong player Billie Smedts, who they gained in a trade that saw Zach Tuohy move to the Cats.

Some notable absentees from the sides named are new recruit Rhys Palmer and Sam Kerridge for Carlton, and Anthony Miles for Richmond. All three have been named as emergencies.

Carlton Blues vs Richmond Tigers

7:20pm AEDT Thursday 23 March, MCG

Carlton Blues

B: Lachie Plowman, Jacob Weitering, Kade Simpson

HB: Dale Thomas, Sam Rowe, Caleb Marchbank

C: Sam Docherty, Bryce Gibbs, Jarrod Pickett

HF: Dennis Armfield, Levi Casboult, Matthew Wright

F: Ed Curnow, Jack Silvagni, Simon White

Fol: Matthew Kreuzer, Patrick Cripps, Marc Murphy

Int: Jed Lamb, Charlie Curnow, Sam Petrevski-Seton, Billie Smedts

Emg: Harrison Macreadie, Rhys Palmer, Sam Kerridge

Richmond Tigers

B: Alex Rance, David Astbury, Dylan Grimes

HB: Kamdyn McIntosh, Taylor Hunt, Brandon Ellis

C: Nick Vlastuin, Shane Edwards, Shaun Grigg

HF: Daniel Rioli, Sam Lloyd, Dan Butler

F: Dustin Martin, Jack Riewoldt, Jason Castagna

Fol: Toby Nankervis, Trent Cotchin, Josh Caddy

Int: Reece Conca, Ben Griffiths, Bachar Houli, Dion Prestia

Emg: Ivan Maric, Kane Lambert, Anthony Miles