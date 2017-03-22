Round 1 AFL Teams: New faces aplenty for Carlton, Richmond

There’ll be no shortage of new faces donning their colours for the first time on Thursday night when the Carlton Blues host the Richmond Tigers in the opening match of the 2017 AFL season.
All three of Richmond’s off-season recruits – Dion Prestia, Josh Caddy and Toby Nankervis – will take to the field in the yellow and black for the first time.
Prestia played 95 games for the Gold Coast Suns before joining the Tigers at the end of last year, Caddy has played the exact same number of games – 24 for Gold Coast, and a further 71 for Geelong.
Nankervis has played a dozen games in three years at the Swans, but has the chance to become a mainstay in Richmond’s side with Ivan Maric aging and Shaun Hampson currently injured.
The Tigers will also debut speedy forward Dan Butler who has spent two years on the list without playing a game so far.
Carlton will debut two former Giants who they recruited during the off-season – Caleb Marchbank, and Jarrod Pickett. For Pickett, it will be his AFL debut.
Marchbank and Pickett are both former top ten picks who spent only two years at GWS, Marchbank playing seven games in that time.
However the Blues have also sprung a selection surprise, naming No.6 draft pick Sam Petrevski-Seton to debut despite him not playing a single game in the JLT Community Series.
Petrevski-Seton was unavailable during the pre-season due to a quad strain.
Carlton have also named former Geelong player Billie Smedts, who they gained in a trade that saw Zach Tuohy move to the Cats.
Some notable absentees from the sides named are new recruit Rhys Palmer and Sam Kerridge for Carlton, and Anthony Miles for Richmond. All three have been named as emergencies.
Carlton Blues vs Richmond Tigers
7:20pm AEDT Thursday 23 March, MCG
Carlton Blues
B: Lachie Plowman, Jacob Weitering, Kade Simpson
HB: Dale Thomas, Sam Rowe, Caleb Marchbank
C: Sam Docherty, Bryce Gibbs, Jarrod Pickett
HF: Dennis Armfield, Levi Casboult, Matthew Wright
F: Ed Curnow, Jack Silvagni, Simon White
Fol: Matthew Kreuzer, Patrick Cripps, Marc Murphy
Int: Jed Lamb, Charlie Curnow, Sam Petrevski-Seton, Billie Smedts
Emg: Harrison Macreadie, Rhys Palmer, Sam Kerridge
Richmond Tigers
B: Alex Rance, David Astbury, Dylan Grimes
HB: Kamdyn McIntosh, Taylor Hunt, Brandon Ellis
C: Nick Vlastuin, Shane Edwards, Shaun Grigg
HF: Daniel Rioli, Sam Lloyd, Dan Butler
F: Dustin Martin, Jack Riewoldt, Jason Castagna
Fol: Toby Nankervis, Trent Cotchin, Josh Caddy
Int: Reece Conca, Ben Griffiths, Bachar Houli, Dion Prestia
Emg: Ivan Maric, Kane Lambert, Anthony Miles
March 22nd 2017 @ 6:31pm
AdelaideDocker said | March 22nd 2017 @ 6:31pm | ! Report
It’ll be great to see SPS out there. I’m also excited to see Marchbank play a game, the kids obviously got talent.
Pity I’ll be spending the night working serving popcorn and movie tickets to the lovely folks of Adelaide; otherwise I’d be watching the game.
March 22nd 2017 @ 6:33pm
Macca said | March 22nd 2017 @ 6:33pm | ! Report
Good selections for the blues, playing plenty of youth. Armfield, Thomas, Lamb and Smedts will want to perform though as ther are more than a few lining up for their spot.
March 22nd 2017 @ 6:37pm
Macca said | March 22nd 2017 @ 6:37pm | ! Report
I’d also add it looks like the blues are going to try and compensate for a lack of fire power with extra pace which would by why Kerridge and Palmer missed out.