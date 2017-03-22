Australian Grand Prix: Into the unknown

Can Daniel Ricciardo become the first Aussie to podium at the local Grand Prix? (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

A new era dawns upon Formula One, as the sport makes its annual foray unto our shores for the curtain-raising Australian Grand Prix.

The 2017 season promises to be one of the most anticipated in recent memory, with the massive overhaul in aerodynamic regulations pushing a reset button of sorts on the championship.

Mercedes AMG arrive in Melbourne as the reigning world champions and while the driver’s champion himself will be ostensibly absent this year, the Silver Arrows remain a threat to win four on the bounce.

If pre-season testing is any barometer, the benchmark outfit will have close rivals in the forms of Ferrari and Red Bull.

The famous Maranello marque has been winless on the streets of Albert Park since 2007, when Kimi Räikkönen won his debut race for Ferrari, before going on to claim the title – which remains the team’s last.

With a much quieter testing period compared to the bombastic 2016, when promises were made and then left unfulfilled, Ferrari come to the first grand prix of the year under the radar.

The same can be said about Red Bull, who with aerodynamic genius Adrian Newey at the helm are expected to deliver results – reminiscent of their dominance between 2010-2013.

Daniel Ricciardo will have the weight of a nation on his shoulders, as he attempts to better the best result, of fourth, by an Aussie at their home grand prix.

Valtteri Bottas will have similar expectations during his maiden outing for Mercedes. Much has been said about the Finn’s appointment to the squad and whether or not he’s merely a placeholder. There is cause for him though to repeat his compatriot’s efforts of 2007 at this circuit and even challenge for the championship at large.

The midfield will represent a competitive cluster on its own in 2017, with no clear leader from the likes of Force India, Williams, Renault, Haas and Toro Rosso.

Force India emerged ahead of Williams last year to own that fourth position in the constructor’s championship, however with 2017 to oversee a potential arms race in development, the midfield positions may largely be dynamic.

Reliability shall encompass a large focal point of this first race, with perhaps going the distance being a victory for some – chiefly McLaren, following their pre-season woes with engine supplier Honda.

The regulation overhaul’s intention was to create more visually appealing cars, as well as making them faster and more difficult to drive for the pilots. Testing thus far as ticked two of those boxes, with some still reserved about the machines’ appearances.

It could be possible to see Michael Schumacher’s long-standing lap record of the Albert Park circuit blown out of the water. A 1:24.125 set in 2004 has for more than a decade been unchallenged.

Weather wise, the drivers will escape the humidity suffered by Melburnians for the past week – which would otherwise raise the intensity of performance with these difficult-to-drive cars.

Not knowing the pecking order, precisely as was 12 months ago, and how this championship narrative will be written, there is cause for much excitement heading to the Australian Grand Prix – as we truly pioneer into the unknown.