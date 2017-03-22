Essendon won’t use drug ban to fire up for 2017 opener

Roar LIVE with Jimmy Smith: Way too early AFL and NRL season 2017 predictions

Essendon skipper Dyson Heppell says his side isn’t planning to draw on the emotional return to the AFL for their suspended players when they take on Hawthorn in their season-opener at the MCG on Saturday night.

At least six of the 10 Bombers banned for a year for doping will be back on the big stage, with Heppell leading the team for the first time in the competition after taking over from Jobe Watson.

Heppell said they weren’t planning to make their return a focus.

Along with Heppell and Watson, banned Bombers Cale Hooker, Michael Hurley, Travis Colyer and Brent Stanton are all expected to play.

“We will bounce off each other but it’s not something we will address too much,” Heppell said.

The 24-year-old midfielder felt they had done all they could to be ready for round one but conceded it could take a little time to be at their best after so long out of top level football.

“We’re really comfortable we’ve put ourselves in the best shape to perform as well as we can in round one,” he said.

“Obviously with the chemistry building with the group and not having played for 12 months, it’s going to take a bit of time.

“We think we’re ready to hit the ground running, but who knows, it may take a couple (of games) to build.”

Heppell backed No.1 draft pick Andrew McGrath to be ready to run out in front of a huge MCG crowd if he got the call up for his debut.

Heppell was impressed by how the defender had handled the spotlight so far.

“I think (he’s) had a fantastic pre-season and obviously played all three JLT (pre-season) games so he’s a massive show (to debut),” Heppell said.

“But the competition for spots, especially across that half-back line, is enormous so it will be interesting to see how it pans out.

“I think he’s ready. He’s a very measured, level-headed kid and what he provides to the team is outstanding.”