Gibson rings the changes in Waratahs’ backline for clash with Rebels

Bernard Foley has been named to make his long-awaited return while Israel Folau reverts to fullback for the NSW Waratahs’ Super Rugby crunch match with the Melbourne Rebels on Friday night.

Foley is back after missing the Waratahs’ opening four games due to concussion, while Folau has been moved from the centres and Wallaby halfback Nick Phipps has been dropped to the bench in a backline shake-up by coach Daryl Gibson.

The team named represents a significant number of changes for the Waratahs ahead of their match against the Rebels.

In addition to Foley’s return, the match will also see young halfback Jake Gordon named in the starting side for the first time. Gordon previously earned his first Waratahs cap in Round 3.

The Waratahs will be hoping that the changes made can boost their competitiveness and deliver a win against an Australian rival.

They took down the Force in Round 1, 19-13, but it has been their only win of the year so far, with losses to the Lions, Sharks and Brumbies following their early success.

The Rebels have not fared any better, of course. The Melbourne side has played three matches, against the Blues, Hurricanes and Chiefs, so far and lost them all.

Most concerning is that their losses have come by a combined margin of 116 points, giving them the worst points differential in the competition – all the more worrisome consider they’ve played one less match than most teams.

With questions being asked about their future in the competition, they’ll be hoping to put in a good performance in this match.

Waratahs team to play Rebels

Israel Folau, Reece Robinson, Rob Horne, David Horwitz, Andrew Kellaway, Bernard Foley, Jake Gordon, Jed Holloway, Michael Hooper (capt), Ned Hanigan, Dean Mumm, Will Skelton, Sekope Kepu, Tolu Latu, Tom Robertson. Reserves: Hugh Roach, Paddy Ryan, David Lolohea, David McDuling, Michael Wells, Nick Phipps, Cam Clark, Taqele Naiyaravoro.

With AAP.