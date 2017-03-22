Liam Fulton calls for Tigers board to be sacked

Tigers boss fends off questions over Taylor's sacking and the Robbie Farah saga

The Wests Tigers board has contributed to the poor on-field performances which cost coach Jason Taylor his job, according to former NRL player Liam Fulton.

Fulton, a Tigers premiership player in 2005, is calling for the board to be sacked for creating instability at the club.

“They should just bring someone else in, because if it’s the same board that’s been there the whole time they are doing a pretty s****y job,” Fulton told News Corp Australia.

“The players are underperforming, which is the bottom line. But it does start at the top and the board.

“Look at the decisions they’ve made over the years. There is no stability in the club.”

Taylor was sacked three rounds into the NRL season after two previous heavy losses, becoming the third coach to be shown the door in less than five years.

Fulton is not alone in his criticism of the board, with former Tigers rugby league legend Benny Elias keen to see former teammate Wayne Pearce replace Marina Go as chair of the battling NRL club.

Fulton has revealed a series of incidents that pointed to poor management at the club, including the sackings of former coaches Mick Potter and Tim Sheens which he suggested were unwarranted.

Another example was the handling of his own NRL contract, with Fulton asked to take a pay cut – along with Robbie Farah, Bryce Gibbs and Benji Marshall – to fit under the salary cap.

But he claims his sacrifice was not reciprocated by others at the club.

“It’s a bit upsetting that we used to make those sacrifices for the club, then people behind the scenes aren’t even making sacrifices,” Fulton said.

“They are just making stupid decisions.”