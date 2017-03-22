Nostalgia will not save us from northern aggression

Not a decade passes between nostalgic politicians telling us how great they can make us, again. They ride in on horses, and leave in hearses, like the rest of us.

In the meantime, they tell pretty stories, designed to leave us melancholy, and form sentimental biases towards the past, when the air was purer, the chips were hotter, the beer made us drunker, the girls were prettier, and the enemy was defeated quicker.

The Roar is ablaze with fond tales of yesteryear. Go back to the future; 12 teams, maybe ten. Strip it. Less is more. We don’t need no stinking revenue growth. Pathways, schmathways.

The method is nostalgia. Remember the Currie Cup final in 1982? Nick Mallett was screaming for more heart, as Western Province cut up the hated Blue Bulls. Rob Louw, the finest linkman of his generation, freed one of the du Plessis boys (Michael, Willie and Carel) or the steam train winger Neil Burger, and clever Divan Serfontein stopped years of futility and ushered in a golden age for Cape Town’s domestic rugby, pre-readmission.

Or there are tales of the Brumbies’ magical run in the ‘baby Super Rugby’?

And the conclusion is: it was better then. It can better now. If we are more like then.

The ball in play only 28 or 29 minutes. Kicking the leather off the muddy ball. Knock-ons ad nauseam, leading to 25 scrums (quicker, but ubiquitous). Lineouts that were mosh pits. Yes, that was better.

Cut a team, cut three, cut Asia, cut Africa, cut America.

If we can just play fewer games, with fewer players, in fewer places, with fewer stakes, we can resist the northern hordes, with their meaningless salary caps, sharp agents and talent scouts.

We should split our base, divide our resources, divorce, and that will stem the tide.

We should continue mantras devoid of fact: that we don’t have enough talent for five or six teams.

The truth is, we have enough talent for eight or nine teams in South Africa, plenty for seven in New Zealand, and maybe six in Australia. Look at who the French, British, Irish, and Japanese clubs recruit: it’s that exact ratio (with a healthy quotient of Pacific Island and Argentine players). Is it only because of money? No. We have the best young talent.

For us to resist the invasion, the south must rise. To rise, we need more revenue. To generate more revenue, we need more contests, more spots, more salaries, more money to make more money, and the return of the stars!

If we must be nostalgic, let’s be realistically nostalgic: our stars who still play, come home.

But let’s not crawl back to 1982. The reason the Currie Cup was so special then was we knew we were watching the best of South African rugby.

Now, half of it plays on the fields of Normandy or Ulster.