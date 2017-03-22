Roosters have no room for sacked Taylor

Dugan stays and Graham goes: Controversy over concussion ruling

Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson believes Jason Taylor still has a future in the NRL – but it won’t be at Bondi Junction.

The sacked Wests Tigers mentor was an assistant to Robinson, his good friend, when the Roosters won the premiership in 2013.

Robinson, though, says the Roosters have long-term staff locked in but hopes Taylor will get picked up elsewhere.

“Look, I’ve got my staff and I know we’re into long-term contracts so JT won’t be back here,” Robinson said on Wednesday.

“But he’s a good coach and someone should pick him up. I’ve coached with him and I know he knows his stuff.”

Robinson has already reached out to Taylor, who many fear may need to head to England’s Super League to resurrect his coaching career.

“Spoke to JT on Monday. He’s a good friend and a good coach and I wanted to make sure he was okay,” Robinson said.

“He knows the coaching world and what the risks are and what the rewards are.

“Yeah, it’s not a nice week for JT. He’ll move on.

“The Tigers made a decision and they’ve got to make sure they get fixed what they think’s wrong.

“They thought JT was a part of that but I’m sure that’s not it.”

Robinson refused to say whether he believed the Tigers had sacked Taylor too early in the season.

“I’m not an administrator. I don’t understand what was going on at the Tigers,” Robinson said.

“I don’t know really anybody there except for Jason.

“So my opinion’s going to be biased; so it’s not for me to comment on when boards and that make decisions.”