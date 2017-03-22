The 100 best players in NRL history: 25-11

Behold: the sub-pantheon of champions. How it pains to have Darren Lockyer, Peter Sterling and Brett Kenny outside a top-ten list.
But here we are.
25 – Eric Grothe Sr
When Jack Gibson devised funky new things called ‘gameplans’ that he’d learnt about on study trips to NFL teams in the United States, he didn’t spend long explaining them to his mighty right winger, Eric Grothe. Those things were for Peter Sterling and Steve Edge mainly. Best to keep things simple for ‘The Guru’.
And so Gibson’s pre-match instructions for Grothe were words to the effect of, “Look, Eric – we spend a great deal of time working out ways to get the ball to you in space. So don’t go and waste our time by doing anything as rash as ‘passing’ the ball much less ‘kicking’ it, okay? Thanks.” And Guru would nod and when he got the ball would steam onto it and leave defenders clutching at Cumberland Oval turf, for they knew not how to tackle The Guru.
24 – Terry Lamb
Could back up for Australia, and did.
23 – Garry Jack
The very model of a hard-running gun fullback, Jack could scythe attackers in ankle-high tackles and leap upwards and outwards to defuse bombs. Great, great player.
22 – Jarryd Hayne
Did things at the back end of 2009 that no-one had ever seen. It was the hottest purple patch of form there had ever been.
21 – Greg Inglis
There are times when Inglis is striding around the field that he looks like the very good big kid, playing amongst the small ones. Armed with a fend for the ages.
20 – Glenn Lazarus
In a game of great big men, ‘The Brick With Eyes’ looked up to nobody. Three premierships with three clubs. One of the greats.
19 – Bradley Clyde
Bob Lindner was the first long-striding lock that pundits said could play in the centres. Clyde was the second. And he was a lot better than Bob Lindner.
18 – Shane Webcke
Granite-hard and straight man in the Lazarus mould, Webcke trucked it up like a Massey Ferguson. Also had a huge head.
17 – Mark Graham
The greatest forward to come out of New Zealand, and if you listen to Don McKinnon, a fella I play golf with occasionally, he’s also the greatest forward in Australia from the 1980s. Mark Graham had speed and power and plenty of game. Another who could’ve played in the centres but wouldn’t have because it wouldn’t have been tough enough.
16 – Ellery Hanley
Electrified the ’88 finals series until Terry Lamb’s forearm whacked him across the chops.
15 – Steve Rogers
If Steve Renouf is the Prince of Centres, this man is the King. Beautiful mover. So good.
14 – Brett Kenny
Another beautiful, ghostly mover, ‘Bert’ Kenny was the champion five-eighth of NSW in the eighties.
13 – Darren Lockyer
Phil Gould lauded his toughness and I wondered what he meant. What he meant was that Lockyer was so good everyone tried to bash him. But Lockyer remained so good.
12 – Allan Langer
Best thing out of Ipswich since the M2.
11 – Peter Sterling
They say halfbacks own results. If so, ‘Sterlo’ owns four premierships with the Eels.
See the rest of the list (so far)
» 100-71
» 70-46
» 45-26
To celebrate the launch of the limited edition Isuzu D-MAX X-RUNNER, we’re recounting the NRL’s 100 best players in the history of the game.
March 22nd 2017 @ 5:32am
Rod said | March 22nd 2017 @ 5:32am | ! Report
Great list of players hard to argue with any of those selections . I would note that Ron Coote played centre for Australia on the 67 roo tour I think in the second test . He was fair bit quicker than both Linder and Clyde . Not a massive fan of Linder( although he did have his moments) , Clyde was sensational for the first half of his career . The 94 grand final ,Sheens used him as a third prop much like today’s Locks. I think from that point on he played that role and he bashed his body up and became a different player over the last part of his career.
March 22nd 2017 @ 5:43am
The Barry said | March 22nd 2017 @ 5:43am | ! Report
One sentence for Terry Lamb? Ouch.
Three premierships, one as captain. Injury prevented a fourth.
350 games (long time record holder), 164 tries more than 1400 points.
Dally M winner, runner up three times, third once.
More Dally M positional awards than any other player.
Three times Dally M players player award
Rothmans medal winner
Leading tryscorer twice and leading pointscorer once (or is that the other way around?)
Only player to have played every game on a kangaroo tour.
1986 kangaroo tour leading try scorer.
Selected but withdrew from 82 and 90 kangaroo tours.
Played 5/8 in Australias World Cup winning team in 1988.
Played in NSW first clean sweep origin team.
OAM
March 22nd 2017 @ 5:45am
The Barry said | March 22nd 2017 @ 5:45am | ! Report
Seriously though, I’m really enjoying the list. The quality of players in 11-25 wouldn’t look out of place in any top 10.
Must be a pretty tough gig trying to nail down that final order.
March 22nd 2017 @ 5:59am
Craig said | March 22nd 2017 @ 5:59am | ! Report
Lockyer at 13 has to be some sort of gee up.
March 22nd 2017 @ 6:04am
Craig said | March 22nd 2017 @ 6:04am | ! Report
I’m not going to read back through the rest of the lists to see who’s left to go into the top 10.
Lewis and Johns obviously.
Beetson and big Mal?
Smith and Slater?
Please tell me you don’t have a joker like Fitler in there.
March 22nd 2017 @ 6:09am
Swanny said | March 22nd 2017 @ 6:09am | ! Report
Locker and sterling not in the top 10. U r kidding
They would be in my top 5