The 100 best players in NRL history: 25-11

    Behold: the sub-pantheon of champions. How it pains to have Darren Lockyer, Peter Sterling and Brett Kenny outside a top-ten list.

    But here we are.

    25 – Eric Grothe Sr
    When Jack Gibson devised funky new things called ‘gameplans’ that he’d learnt about on study trips to NFL teams in the United States, he didn’t spend long explaining them to his mighty right winger, Eric Grothe. Those things were for Peter Sterling and Steve Edge mainly. Best to keep things simple for ‘The Guru’.

    And so Gibson’s pre-match instructions for Grothe were words to the effect of, “Look, Eric – we spend a great deal of time working out ways to get the ball to you in space. So don’t go and waste our time by doing anything as rash as ‘passing’ the ball much less ‘kicking’ it, okay? Thanks.” And Guru would nod and when he got the ball would steam onto it and leave defenders clutching at Cumberland Oval turf, for they knew not how to tackle The Guru.

    24 – Terry Lamb
    Could back up for Australia, and did.

    23 – Garry Jack
    The very model of a hard-running gun fullback, Jack could scythe attackers in ankle-high tackles and leap upwards and outwards to defuse bombs. Great, great player.

    22 – Jarryd Hayne
    Did things at the back end of 2009 that no-one had ever seen. It was the hottest purple patch of form there had ever been.

    21 – Greg Inglis
    There are times when Inglis is striding around the field that he looks like the very good big kid, playing amongst the small ones. Armed with a fend for the ages.

    20 – Glenn Lazarus
    In a game of great big men, ‘The Brick With Eyes’ looked up to nobody. Three premierships with three clubs. One of the greats.

    19 – Bradley Clyde
    Bob Lindner was the first long-striding lock that pundits said could play in the centres. Clyde was the second. And he was a lot better than Bob Lindner.

    18 – Shane Webcke
    Granite-hard and straight man in the Lazarus mould, Webcke trucked it up like a Massey Ferguson. Also had a huge head.

    17 – Mark Graham
    The greatest forward to come out of New Zealand, and if you listen to Don McKinnon, a fella I play golf with occasionally, he’s also the greatest forward in Australia from the 1980s. Mark Graham had speed and power and plenty of game. Another who could’ve played in the centres but wouldn’t have because it wouldn’t have been tough enough.

    16 – Ellery Hanley
    Electrified the ’88 finals series until Terry Lamb’s forearm whacked him across the chops.

    15 – Steve Rogers
    If Steve Renouf is the Prince of Centres, this man is the King. Beautiful mover. So good.

    14 – Brett Kenny
    Another beautiful, ghostly mover, ‘Bert’ Kenny was the champion five-eighth of NSW in the eighties.

    13 – Darren Lockyer
    Phil Gould lauded his toughness and I wondered what he meant. What he meant was that Lockyer was so good everyone tried to bash him. But Lockyer remained so good.

    12 – Allan Langer
    Best thing out of Ipswich since the M2.

    11 – Peter Sterling
    They say halfbacks own results. If so, ‘Sterlo’ owns four premierships with the Eels.

