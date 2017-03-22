The Roar AFL Podcast: Episode 29

The Roar AFL Podcast is back ahead of Round 1 of the 2017 AFL season, this week featuring writers Cameron Rose and Josh Elliott.

This week Cam and Josh have each got three hard-to-answer questions to ask each other about the upcoming AFL season.

Which sides, other than the obvious, are going to play or miss finals? Who will be the most improved player in the competition this year? And why has the AFLW grand final been buried under Round 1 when it could’ve been a blockbuster last weekend?

Josh and Cam also preview the round of footy ahead, starting with Cam’s Tigers up against Carlton on Thursday night.

Have a listen, and let us know what you think in the comments!