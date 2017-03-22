 

The Roar’s 2017 AFL ladder prediction, as voted by you!

    The results are in! Yesterday I asked you to help us predict the 2017 AFL ladder. We’ve crunched the numbers, and here they are.

    Alongside The Crowd’s predicted position for each team I’ve included my own personal prediction for each side, along with a few comments.

    At the bottom of this article you can find the complete ladders from both The Crowd and myself.

    Adelaide Crows
    The Crowd says: 5th
    I say: 9th

    Believe me, this wasn’t an easy decision – I really rate the Crows. However, the combination of a lack of midfield depth and some early injuries has me putting them as the unlucky team to miss out. The Crowd says otherwise.

    Brisbane Lions
    The Crowd says: 17th
    I say: 14th

    The common expectation is for the Lions to be a cellar dweller once again, and that’s fair enough. Personally, I’m tipping them to enjoy the classic ‘new coach bounce’ under Chris Fagan and do a little better than expected.

    Carlton Blues
    The Crowd says: 18th
    I say: 18th

    The Blues are headed for the spoon, that’s what I think and The Crowd agrees.

    kade-simpson-carlton-blues-afl-2016

    Collingwood Magpies
    The Crowd says: 11th
    I say: 15th

    Some people say Collingwood can or should play finals, most think they’ll be middle of the road again. I reckon they’re still a work in progress and won’t have a great year on the win-loss ledger.

    Essendon Bombers
    The Crowd says: 12th
    I say: 6th

    Probably the team where I differ most from the consensus opinion, I believe the Bombers have everything they need to be finals force. However, it wouldn’t surprise I suppose if they took another year to really gel.

    Fremantle Dockers
    The Crowd says: 13th
    I say: 11th

    I honestly expected The Crowd to give Fremantle a little more favour – there are plenty of people out there who think they can jump back into finals, but the consensus seems to be that they won’t be much better in 2017 than in 2016.

    Geelong Cats
    The Crowd says: 6th
    I say: 8th

    The Cats didn’t do a lot to convince me last year, they were one of 12 teams I ruled out of flag contention after Round 2 and I stood by that – nervously – during the year. They still squeeze into finals but it could be close.

    Gold Coast Suns
    The Crowd says: 10th
    I say: 17th

    Many are tipping the Suns to finally rise in their seventh season, I just don’t see it. I reckon they still need more of a shake-up off the field.

    GWS Giants
    The Crowd says: 1st
    I say: 3rd

    Look, maybe I’m the village idiot to not be tipping a GWS premiership. But there are a few good reasons to believe they might fall short. Should have a very good year at the worst though.

    Steve Johnson and Toby Greene embrace in the AFL Finals 2016

    Hawthorn Hawks
    The Crowd says: 9th
    I say: 7th

    The Crowd reckons the Hawks slip out of the finals – Cam Rose would be proud. I think there’s still plenty of life in this team yet, in fact I think they would’ve gone Fourthorn last year if they had Jarryd Roughead. With him back and Jaeger O’Meara and Tom Mitchell arriving, they’ll play finals again.

    Melbourne Demons
    The Crowd says: 7th
    I say: 10th

    One of the tougher calls to leave out of the finals, I’m a big fan of what Melbourne are building but with a new coach and a list that still has so many important jobs being done by young players, I feel they’ll fall short. The Crowd disagrees!

    North Melbourne Kangaroos
    The Crowd says: 15th
    I say: 12th

    Everything you think you know about North Melbourne is wrong, and I’m their biggest booster you’ll find – but even I’m not mad enough to put them any higher than this.

    Port Adelaide Power
    The Crowd says: 16th
    I say: 16th

    David Koch says he expects Port Adelaide to be playing deep into September every year. If the predictions of myself and The Crowd are correct – and we’ve lined up perfectly here! – he’s about to get a rude awakening.

    Richmond Tigers
    The Crowd says: 14th
    I say: 13th

    Richmond could certainly do a lot better than this if everything they’ve done over the off-season comes together, but other sides are improving too and appear to be doing so at a faster rate.

    St Kilda Saints
    The Crowd says: 8th
    I say: 5th

    The Crowd sees the Saints sneaking into finals, I think they’ll arrive in style. All I know for sure is that one of these days I’m going to wake up with a headache and a copycat Tim Membrey palm tree tattoo.

    Tim Membrey of the Saints

    Sydney Swans
    The Crowd says: 2nd
    I say: 4th

    The Swans have made the top four five years in a row, played three grand finals in that time but only have the one flag to show for it. The view of most is that it’ll be close, but not close enough again this year.

    West Coast Eagles
    The Crowd says: 4th
    I say: 1st

    I’m tipping the Eagles to win the flag this year, but the view of most is that they’re one notch begin the Giants-Swans-Bulldogs trifecta at the top.

    Western Bulldogs
    The Crowd says: 3rd
    I say: 2nd

    The Bulldogs haven’t technically finished in the ‘top four’ after the home-and-away in a few years, despite winning the flag last year. With their excellent depth, I think they’ll hit that mark this year.

    AFL Captains 2017

    The Crowd’s ladder
    1. GWS Giants
    2. Sydney Swans
    3. Western Bulldogs
    4. West Coast Eagles
    5. Adelaide Crows
    6. Geelong Cats
    7. Melbourne Demons
    8. St Kilda Saints
    9. Hawthorn Hawks
    10. Gold Coast Suns
    11. Collingwood Magpies
    12. Essendon Bombers
    13. Fremantle Dockers
    14. Richmond Tigers
    15. North Melbourne Kangaroos
    16. Port Adelaide Power
    17. Brisbane Lions
    18. Carlton Blues

    My ladder
    1. West Coast Eagles
    2. Western Bulldogs
    3. GWS Giants
    4. Sydney Swans
    5. St Kilda Saints
    6. Essendon Bombers
    7. Hawthorn Hawks
    8. Geelong Cats
    9. Adelaide Crows
    10. Melbourne Demons
    11. Fremantle Dockers
    12. North Melbourne Kangaroos
    13. Richmond Tigers
    14. Brisbane Lions
    15. Collingwood Magpies
    16. Port Adelaide Power
    17. Gold Coast Suns
    18. Carlton Blues

