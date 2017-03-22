The Roar’s 2017 AFL ladder prediction, as voted by you!

Roar LIVE with Jimmy Smith: Way too early AFL and NRL season 2017 predictions

The results are in! Yesterday I asked you to help us predict the 2017 AFL ladder. We’ve crunched the numbers, and here they are.

Alongside The Crowd’s predicted position for each team I’ve included my own personal prediction for each side, along with a few comments.

At the bottom of this article you can find the complete ladders from both The Crowd and myself.

Adelaide Crows

The Crowd says: 5th

I say: 9th

Believe me, this wasn’t an easy decision – I really rate the Crows. However, the combination of a lack of midfield depth and some early injuries has me putting them as the unlucky team to miss out. The Crowd says otherwise.

Brisbane Lions

The Crowd says: 17th

I say: 14th

The common expectation is for the Lions to be a cellar dweller once again, and that’s fair enough. Personally, I’m tipping them to enjoy the classic ‘new coach bounce’ under Chris Fagan and do a little better than expected.

Carlton Blues

The Crowd says: 18th

I say: 18th

The Blues are headed for the spoon, that’s what I think and The Crowd agrees.

Collingwood Magpies

The Crowd says: 11th

I say: 15th

Some people say Collingwood can or should play finals, most think they’ll be middle of the road again. I reckon they’re still a work in progress and won’t have a great year on the win-loss ledger.

Essendon Bombers

The Crowd says: 12th

I say: 6th

Probably the team where I differ most from the consensus opinion, I believe the Bombers have everything they need to be finals force. However, it wouldn’t surprise I suppose if they took another year to really gel.

Fremantle Dockers

The Crowd says: 13th

I say: 11th

I honestly expected The Crowd to give Fremantle a little more favour – there are plenty of people out there who think they can jump back into finals, but the consensus seems to be that they won’t be much better in 2017 than in 2016.

Geelong Cats

The Crowd says: 6th

I say: 8th

The Cats didn’t do a lot to convince me last year, they were one of 12 teams I ruled out of flag contention after Round 2 and I stood by that – nervously – during the year. They still squeeze into finals but it could be close.

Gold Coast Suns

The Crowd says: 10th

I say: 17th

Many are tipping the Suns to finally rise in their seventh season, I just don’t see it. I reckon they still need more of a shake-up off the field.

GWS Giants

The Crowd says: 1st

I say: 3rd

Look, maybe I’m the village idiot to not be tipping a GWS premiership. But there are a few good reasons to believe they might fall short. Should have a very good year at the worst though.

Hawthorn Hawks

The Crowd says: 9th

I say: 7th

The Crowd reckons the Hawks slip out of the finals – Cam Rose would be proud. I think there’s still plenty of life in this team yet, in fact I think they would’ve gone Fourthorn last year if they had Jarryd Roughead. With him back and Jaeger O’Meara and Tom Mitchell arriving, they’ll play finals again.

Melbourne Demons

The Crowd says: 7th

I say: 10th

One of the tougher calls to leave out of the finals, I’m a big fan of what Melbourne are building but with a new coach and a list that still has so many important jobs being done by young players, I feel they’ll fall short. The Crowd disagrees!

North Melbourne Kangaroos

The Crowd says: 15th

I say: 12th

Everything you think you know about North Melbourne is wrong, and I’m their biggest booster you’ll find – but even I’m not mad enough to put them any higher than this.

Port Adelaide Power

The Crowd says: 16th

I say: 16th

David Koch says he expects Port Adelaide to be playing deep into September every year. If the predictions of myself and The Crowd are correct – and we’ve lined up perfectly here! – he’s about to get a rude awakening.

Richmond Tigers

The Crowd says: 14th

I say: 13th

Richmond could certainly do a lot better than this if everything they’ve done over the off-season comes together, but other sides are improving too and appear to be doing so at a faster rate.

St Kilda Saints

The Crowd says: 8th

I say: 5th

The Crowd sees the Saints sneaking into finals, I think they’ll arrive in style. All I know for sure is that one of these days I’m going to wake up with a headache and a copycat Tim Membrey palm tree tattoo.

Sydney Swans

The Crowd says: 2nd

I say: 4th

The Swans have made the top four five years in a row, played three grand finals in that time but only have the one flag to show for it. The view of most is that it’ll be close, but not close enough again this year.

West Coast Eagles

The Crowd says: 4th

I say: 1st

I’m tipping the Eagles to win the flag this year, but the view of most is that they’re one notch begin the Giants-Swans-Bulldogs trifecta at the top.

Western Bulldogs

The Crowd says: 3rd

I say: 2nd

The Bulldogs haven’t technically finished in the ‘top four’ after the home-and-away in a few years, despite winning the flag last year. With their excellent depth, I think they’ll hit that mark this year.

The Crowd’s ladder

1. GWS Giants

2. Sydney Swans

3. Western Bulldogs

4. West Coast Eagles

5. Adelaide Crows

6. Geelong Cats

7. Melbourne Demons

8. St Kilda Saints

9. Hawthorn Hawks

10. Gold Coast Suns

11. Collingwood Magpies

12. Essendon Bombers

13. Fremantle Dockers

14. Richmond Tigers

15. North Melbourne Kangaroos

16. Port Adelaide Power

17. Brisbane Lions

18. Carlton Blues

My ladder

1. West Coast Eagles

2. Western Bulldogs

3. GWS Giants

4. Sydney Swans

5. St Kilda Saints

6. Essendon Bombers

7. Hawthorn Hawks

8. Geelong Cats

9. Adelaide Crows

10. Melbourne Demons

11. Fremantle Dockers

12. North Melbourne Kangaroos

13. Richmond Tigers

14. Brisbane Lions

15. Collingwood Magpies

16. Port Adelaide Power

17. Gold Coast Suns

18. Carlton Blues