Time for Buddy and Kurt to put up for the Swans

    The Sydney Swans will be looking to finally get their first premiership with their two big signings in Lance Franklin and Kurt Tippett.

    Tippett joined the club for the 2013 season on a substantial deal, while Franklin sensationally signed up for 2014 on a nine-year deal worth $10 million.

    Since the two have joined the club, the Swans have reached the grand final on two occasions. They were dominated by Hawthorn in 2014, and last year they were over-ran by a Western Bulldogs team with destiny on their side.

    While heads of the Swans have said that premierships aren’t the measuring stick of whether the Tippett and Franklin deals are a success, fans are growing restless as quality players such as Shane Mumford (Greater Western Sydney) and Tom Mitchell (Hawthorn) are pushed out of the club due to a lack of salary cap space.

    It has been good timing for the club with Isaac Heeney and Callum Mills graduating from the Swans academy and playing crucial roles for the team, leading to them being rewarded with contract extensions.

    Aliir Aliir and Zac Jones have also emerged has future stars. With the club’s up and comers, along with their top-end talent and exceptional leaders, Sydney will again be contenders this season.

    But if they don’t win the 2017 premiership, it will be time for some serious questions to be asked about Kurt Tippett and Lance Franklin’s large contracts, especially if Mumford continues his great form at Western Sydney and Tom Mitchell thrives at Hawthorn.

