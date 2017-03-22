Time for Buddy and Kurt to put up for the Swans

The Sydney Swans will be looking to finally get their first premiership with their two big signings in Lance Franklin and Kurt Tippett.
Tippett joined the club for the 2013 season on a substantial deal, while Franklin sensationally signed up for 2014 on a nine-year deal worth $10 million.
Since the two have joined the club, the Swans have reached the grand final on two occasions. They were dominated by Hawthorn in 2014, and last year they were over-ran by a Western Bulldogs team with destiny on their side.
While heads of the Swans have said that premierships aren’t the measuring stick of whether the Tippett and Franklin deals are a success, fans are growing restless as quality players such as Shane Mumford (Greater Western Sydney) and Tom Mitchell (Hawthorn) are pushed out of the club due to a lack of salary cap space.
It has been good timing for the club with Isaac Heeney and Callum Mills graduating from the Swans academy and playing crucial roles for the team, leading to them being rewarded with contract extensions.
Aliir Aliir and Zac Jones have also emerged has future stars. With the club’s up and comers, along with their top-end talent and exceptional leaders, Sydney will again be contenders this season.
But if they don’t win the 2017 premiership, it will be time for some serious questions to be asked about Kurt Tippett and Lance Franklin’s large contracts, especially if Mumford continues his great form at Western Sydney and Tom Mitchell thrives at Hawthorn.
March 22nd 2017 @ 11:54am
Penster said | March 22nd 2017 @ 11:54am | ! Report
Franklin was best for the Swans in the 2014 grand final slaughter. Tippet was terrible, allowing Rioli to smother and convert not 1 but 2 of his disposals, and the rest of the team barring Kennedy, Goodes and maybe Richards had absolute Barry Crockers. Didn’t give a whelp (to quote McVeigh). 2016, same story but add an early injury to Franklin.
Clever recruiting, the academy and culture more than compensate for losing TMitchell & Mumford.
Swans have got the cattle on and off the field, they’re brilliant until the big dance, I’d be asking what causes them to rack the cue on grand final day.
March 22nd 2017 @ 12:12pm
Mitchell Crawford said | March 22nd 2017 @ 12:12pm | ! Report
Yeah, 2015 they were unlucky with injuries and Franklin’s time off towards the end of the season, they were looking very strong coming into finals. Tippett just hasn’t reached that 2012 form that the Swans would have been hoping for. 2016 Franklin had a great season, looked like he worked out how to play the SCG the right way. Mumford is just a big loss because he really set the tone for the Swans as he does at Greater Western Sydney and that could be what they are really missing in an occasion such as a grand final.