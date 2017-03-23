All Blacks opt for Barbarians over England

A barnstorming try in French Rugby from 133kg giant!

Only a final approval from World Rugby stands in the way of the All Blacks taking on the Barbarians on November 4 at Twickenham, putting any prospect of a Test against England to bed.

New Zealand Rugby had reportedly come in for a mega-offer from England’s Rugby Football Union to play their in-form side on the same date and share any revenue.

Eddie Jones’ Six Nations champions, who recently won 18 Tests on the trot, had hoped to play the All Blacks in a northern tour Test arranged at short notice.

But the NZR have eschewed their English counterpart’s offer, sticking to their original agreement to take on the Barbarians.

The London-based invitational side have received RFU approval to mark their 125th anniversary with a match against New Zealand.

“There are another couple of things to tidy up but that’s clearly our preference,” NZR chief Steve Tew told reporters.

“As soon as we’ve got the full program completely sorted, we’ll make those formal announcements but there’s no point pretending we’re not heading there.”

The Barbarians received clearance to stage the fixture from the RFU on Wednesday (GMT) after approaching the English organising body last month.

Barbarians chairman John Spencer thanked the RFU for giving the fixture the green light, replacing a previously approved match against Australia.

He dismissed allegations the RFU had threatened to veto the Barbarians fixture altogether if not granted a Test against the All Blacks.

“For the record, and contrary to some recent media reports, the Barbarians have a strong and very collaborative relationship with the RFU,” Spencer said.

“Any suggestion that the RFU has not acted correctly in any part of the discussions around staging this fixture is unfair and wrong.”

The Baabaas have played New Zealand 10 times since 1954, most memorably when Gareth Edwards’ try contributed to a 23-11 win in Cardiff in 1973.

The All Blacks will follow up the Barbarians match in London with northern tour Tests against France, Scotland and Wales.