Baa-baas to take on All Blacks, dash hasty England-NZ Test hopes

New Zealand will play the Barbarians at Twickenham on November 4 after plans for England to face the world champions failed to come to fruition.

Eddie Jones’ Six Nations champions had hoped to play the All Blacks in a hastily-arranged November Test.

But the Barbarians, an invitational side, has received Rugby Football Union approval to play New Zealand at the venue where they retained the world title in October 2015.

The Barbarians said in a statement: “The Barbarian FC today received approval from the RFU to stage the Barbarians v New Zealand match at Twickenham on November 4, 2017.

“The Barbarians approached the RFU last month with a request to stage this fixture at Twickenham and the request has been granted, replacing a Barbarians v Australia match previously approved.”