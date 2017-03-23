Carlton Blues vs Richmond Tigers: AFL live scores, blog

The long-awaited 2017 AFL season gets underway with the traditional season-opener between the Carlton Blues and Richmond Tigers. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:20pm AEDT.
There’s an air about Carlton right now that 2017 will most likely be a season of short-term pain for long-term gain.
While the club wasn’t a basket case by any measure in 2016, the second half of the season was a clear indication that the good times may be a bit further away than the first half of the season initially indicated.
One of the more encouraging performances last year however was the Round 1 clash with Richmond. While the Blues ultimately fell short, they pushed their opponents the distance – even leading at three-quarter time – in a gallant nine-point loss.
A similarly competitive effort tonight would certainly send Blues fans home happy.
Richmond, on the other hand, have their sights set a little higher in 2016.
Despite missing finals for the first time since 2012 last year, their recruiting last season and the offseason messaging suggests Damien Hardwick wants his side to return to September football this year.
A horrendous 1-6 start to the season doomed the Tigers early last year, and the great difficulty Carlton caused them in that sole win was just as discouraging for the club as some of the losses.
Richmond will want to make a statement on the season’s opening night.
This will be tenth year in a row that Carlton and Richmond have clashed in the opening round of the season. The Blues hold a 5-4 edge in this recent run of opening nights, but the Tigers have triumphed in the last three.
Since the start of the 2007 season, every game between these clubs has been played at the MCG. It’s easy to see why – the average attendance during this run has been a healthy 67,519.
Prediction
There’s been a lot of buzz on Carlton potentially causing a boilover in this season-opening clash.
The Blues will give an honest effort, but you’d think Richmond have too much to play for to let one slip this badly this early.
Tigers by 15 points
Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:20pm AEDT.
8:08pm
Stirling Coates said | 8:08pm | ! Report
Sam Rowe takes too long running with the ball out of the goal square, and Jack Riewoldt’s tackle affects the kick.
Matthew Kreuzer is able to bail his teammate out with a strong mark, but the forward pressure from Richmond is causing Brendon Bolton’s men serious headaches.
CAR – 4.3 (27)
RCH – 9.4 (58)
Q2: 15′
8:08pm
TomC said | 8:08pm | ! Report
Stirling, I’m interested in your thoughts on Richmond’s forward entries. They look rather haphazard, but they’re obviously working.
Is it the quality of their forward pressure, the lack of quality of Carlton’s defence, or do you think they’re moving the ball better than I think?
8:06pm
Stirling Coates said | 8:06pm | ! Report
BEHIND TIGERS
Dan Butler extracts the ball from a pack and tries a quick snap off the body, but it curves just around the wrong side of the far post.
CAR – 4.3 (27)
RCH – 9.4 (58)
Q2: 16′
8:05pm
Stirling Coates said | 8:05pm | ! Report
GOAL TIGERS
Richmond running away.
They take the ball on a detailed tour of their forward 50, before Dustin Martin eventually pulls the trigger from 45 off two steps.
The crowd roar as soon as the ball leaves his boot, and the Tigers lead by 30.
CAR – 4.3 (27)
RCH – 9.3 (57)
Q2: 17′
8:04pm
Stirling Coates said | 8:04pm | ! Report
Dylan Grimes makes an absolute meal of a loose ball in his back pocket, but luckily Alex Rance is there to pounce on the suddenly lucky Jacob Weitering and force the ball out of bounds.
CAR – 4.3 (27)
RCH – 8.3 (51)
Q2: 17′
8:03pm
Stirling Coates said | 8:03pm | ! Report
GOAL TIGERS
Nick Vlaustin takes a superb pack mark running back with the flight in the forward pocket. The effort deserves goal but he decides to centre it to Shane Edwards.
Edwards converts the easy set shot and Richmond are out to a four-goal lead.
CAR – 4.3 (27)
RCH – 8.3 (51)
Q2: 18′
8:02pm
Stirling Coates said | 8:02pm | ! Report
Bit more a physical opening to this quarter, not as free-flowing.
First quarter started in similar fashion before it started raining goals late.
CAR – 4.3 (27)
RCH – 7.3 (45)
Q2: 19′
7:59pm
Stirling Coates said | 7:59pm | ! Report
Well, the second quarter sure has a lot to live up to.
We’re underway.
CAR – 4.3 (27)
RCH – 7.3 (45)
Q2: 20′
7:55pm
Stirling Coates said | 7:55pm | ! Report
CARLTON v RICHMOND
QUARTER TIME REPORT
Carlton – 4.3 (27)
Richmond – 7.3 (45)
GOAL KICKERS
Blues: Gibbs, Armfield, Kreuzer, Weitering
Tigers: Butler 2, Castagna, Cotchin, Martin, Nankervis, Prestia
DISPOSAL LEADERS
Blues: Docherty 7, Gibbs 7, Simpson 7
Tigers: Ellis 8, Grigg 7, Martin 7
7:53pm
Stirling Coates said | 7:53pm | ! Report
SIREN
BEHIND BLUES
Charlie Curnow takes the mark just outside 50, quickly pivots around with five seconds left and finds Bryce Gibbs on the lead just before the siren sounds.
Kicking from 45 out on a moderate angle, he pushes it across the face.
What an entertaining first quarter of football! Both sides had their moments, but it’s the Tigers who take a well-deserved 18-point lead to the first break.
CAR – 4.3 (27)
RCH – 7.3 (45)
QUARTER TIME