Carlton Blues vs Richmond Tigers: AFL live scores, blog

The long-awaited 2017 AFL season gets underway with the traditional season-opener between the Carlton Blues and Richmond Tigers. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:20pm AEDT.

There’s an air about Carlton right now that 2017 will most likely be a season of short-term pain for long-term gain.

While the club wasn’t a basket case by any measure in 2016, the second half of the season was a clear indication that the good times may be a bit further away than the first half of the season initially indicated.

One of the more encouraging performances last year however was the Round 1 clash with Richmond. While the Blues ultimately fell short, they pushed their opponents the distance – even leading at three-quarter time – in a gallant nine-point loss.

A similarly competitive effort tonight would certainly send Blues fans home happy.

Richmond, on the other hand, have their sights set a little higher in 2016.

Despite missing finals for the first time since 2012 last year, their recruiting last season and the offseason messaging suggests Damien Hardwick wants his side to return to September football this year.

A horrendous 1-6 start to the season doomed the Tigers early last year, and the great difficulty Carlton caused them in that sole win was just as discouraging for the club as some of the losses.

Richmond will want to make a statement on the season’s opening night.

This will be tenth year in a row that Carlton and Richmond have clashed in the opening round of the season. The Blues hold a 5-4 edge in this recent run of opening nights, but the Tigers have triumphed in the last three.

Since the start of the 2007 season, every game between these clubs has been played at the MCG. It’s easy to see why – the average attendance during this run has been a healthy 67,519.

Prediction

There’s been a lot of buzz on Carlton potentially causing a boilover in this season-opening clash.

The Blues will give an honest effort, but you’d think Richmond have too much to play for to let one slip this badly this early.

Tigers by 15 points

Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:20pm AEDT.