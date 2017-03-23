Nikolic’s racing comeback again rejected, career now hangs by a thread

Veteran jockey Danny Nikolic’s future in the saddle looks to be all but sealed after his appeal to the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT) for a reinstated riding license was rejected.

Nikolic hasn’t ridden in nearly five years following an incident with chief steward Terry Bailey at a Seymour meet in September 2012.

His jockey license was suspended by Racing Victoria following a litany of accusations, reports and separate incidents in the years preceding, and events following, the confrontation with Bailey.

Deputy president of VCAT, Heather Lambrick, agreed with the original decision to deny him a new license, putting together a 39-page report and conclusion on the jockeys latest appeal.

Nikolic himself pleaded in October of last year that he has shifted his attitude and received help with his anger and aggression issues.

“I’ve spent a lot of time with psychologists. My attitude’s completely different towards authority,” he said.

Despite this, Lambrick was assured in her assessment of his history and troubles.

“Ultimately, I am satisfied that the correct and preferable decision, in this case, is that I should affirm the decision of Racing Victoria to refuse to grant Mr Nikolic a jockey’s license,” Lambrick opened with in her report.

“Mr Nikolic is unable to participate in the career of his choice. However, there are too many factors which weigh against Mr Nikolic’s application.”

Lambrick found Nikolic was “not a person of good reputation and character and a fit and proper person to hold a license to ride.”

On top of that, he was also lambasted in the report for a many number of things, including having “regularly abused and sworn at many individuals directly involved in racing,” as well as “engaged in violent behaviour away from the racing industry on a number of occasions.”

It was ultimately his consistency of poor behaviour and disciplinary record that persuaded Lambrick on her decision against the 2003 Caulfield Cup-winning rider.

It was stated more than once that he “demonstrated over a lengthy period of time an inability to control his impulses” and that he now “has an unenviable criminal record in addition to his disciplinary record.”

Having started out with a debut run in the saddle in 1990, his 22-year career as a jockey is now beyond the point of being under threat.

While nothing is yet confirmed, Nikolic and his legal team are likely to again appeal the decision in his bid to get back out onto the track.