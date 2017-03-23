Families unsettled by SANZAAR uncertainty

Western Force coach Dave Wessels says the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the future of the franchise is hindering his chances of recruiting star players for next year.

The Force is no certainty to survive beyond this season as SANZAAR weighs up the future make-up of the Super Rugby competition.

If the ARU agrees to axe one of its five Australian franchises, then either the Force, Rebels, or Brumbies will be chopped.

There’s also talk the Brumbies and Rebels might merge, with the Force to stay as is.

No definitive time line has been set on a decision, leaving three of Australia’s franchises in limbo.

Force winger Luke Morahan has already announced he’ll be leaving for English strugglers Bristol at the end of the season, and others could also exit out of fear there may not be a future at the Perth-based franchise.

Wessels is urging SANZAAR to make a swift decision on the competition’s future, saying the uncertainty is having a ripple effect.

“We have the opportunity to bring some exciting people in to replace Luke. But the frustrating thing is we haven’t been able to finalise those things because of the uncertainty with SANZAAR,” Wessels said.

“And that leaves the rest of our group feeling a bit upset and vulnerable, when in actual fact they shouldn’t.”

Wessels said players and coaches weren’t the only ones feeling the heat.

“In behind this are people with families,” Wessels said.

“That’s everyone who works in our organisation, as well as the Rebels and Brumbies. And for that matter the Cheetahs and Kings.

“So you’re talking about a substantial amount of people who are affected by this uncertainty. The sooner it can be settled, the better for everyone.”

The Force have done well to bolster their chances of surviving.

A $1.5 million-per-season sponsorship deal with the WA Road Safety Commission has pumped vital funds into the franchise.

And the ‘Own the Force’ campaign has received widespread interest, with the Force setting its sights on becoming one of Australia’s premier publicly-owned clubs.

Force veteran Matt Hodgson, who has been at the club since its 2006 inception, said the ongoing uncertainty was frustrating and annoying.

“Three of the five (Australian) teams can’t really sign anyone that’s not in the Wallaby mix,” Hodgson said.

“We have just been sitting in limbo. We think five teams are needed in Australian rugby.”

The Force have put in some solid efforts on the field this season, but their progress will be put to the test in Friday night’s clash with the Crusaders in Christchurch.

Hodgson will make his return off the bench after recovering from a hamstring injury, but key players Dane Haylett-Petty (groin), and Ben McCalman (thumb) were ruled out.