Folau shifted to fullback as Waratahs aim to get a win

Daryl Gibson believes the NSW Waratahs will profit from Israel Folau’s 14-game stint in the centres after ending the “experiment” for the greater good of his fallen Super Rugby champions.

Statistics support the coach’s assertion that Folau’s run in the centres was anything but a failure.

The dual international not only cashed in on more touches, with more line breaks and tackle busts in the midfield, but also contributed significantly to the Waratahs’ bottom line – on the scoreboard.

After collecting four tries in the 10 games immediately before Gibson propelled his trump to the attacking front line, Folau almost doubled his strike rate with 10 in his next 13 when thrust from fullback to the centres for the Tahs.

The dual John Eales Medallist finished the 2016 season as Super Rugby’s top tryscorer for the second time and opened 2017 with three five-pointers in as many matches.

But after watching the Waratahs backline misfire once again in last Saturday night’s 28-12 home hiding from the Brumbies, Gibson felt wholesale changes were necessary.

Gibson knows Folau remains the Waratahs’ premier No.13.

Trouble is, the Wallabies superstar is also NSW’s best No.15.

The upshot is with the Waratahs desperate after three straight defeats in the 2014 champions’ worst start in 21 years of Super Rugby, Folau will return to fullback in Friday night’s must-win match against the Rebels, with Andrew Kellaway shoved to the wing and Rob Horne shifted to outside centre.

“Given the situation we are in, I felt that was necessary,” Gibson said of the shake-up.

“We are still searching for an effective backline combination. At the moment that backline combination is not clicking.”

Ironically, it was Gibson – Michael Cheika’s successor two years after the Waratahs’ triumphant 2014 season – who finally tried Folau in the centres when Cheika refused to at national level, despite the Wallabies coach first forecasting such a move.

Hailing the experiment a success, Gibson is now excited by Folau’s return to fullback.

“In his last two games, he is really getting it (at No.13). But the big picture is that combination as it stood wasn’t working,” Gibson said.

“The opportunity he has had to play up front has made him a better player, I believe.

“He has more tools in his kit bag now, in terms of seeing the game.”

Gibson also hopes Wallabies halfback Nick Phipps will bounce back a stronger player after being relegated to the bench to make way for rising star Jake Gordon.

“Obviously none of our three halfbacks have really set the world on fire in terms of nailing down that spot,” he said.

“Really, it is an opportunity for Jake. And Nick, by his own admission, is playing below his high standards.”