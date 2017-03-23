Former Wallabies and Brumbies player arrested after rape allegation

Former Wallaby Peter Kimlin is one of six Grenoble players to be arrested in France following a rape allegation.

The ex-Brumbies forward, along with New Zealand pair Rory Grice and Dylan Hayes, Ireland’s Dennis Coulson and Chris Farrell and French hooker Loick Jammes, was detained by police for questioning following a complaint by a 21-year-old woman.

According to French news website La Dauphine, the club has fired all players involved.

The woman alleges she met the players in Bordeaux following their match against Bordeaux-Begles on March 11, was drugged at the nightclub and taken back to a hotel.

While he “respects the presumption of innocence” Grenoble club president Eric Pilaud says there will not be an internal enquiry because he “doesn’t think the players want to answer our (the club staff’s) questions”.

Kimlin, 31, has played two Tests for Australia, making his debut against Italy in 2009 as a starting flanker.

The Canberra product left the Brumbies for France at the end of the 2013 Super Rugby season.

Grenoble last week suspended the players under investigation but did not reveal their identities.

“FC Grenoble Rugby is deeply affected by these events, which in no way correspond to the values we defend and to which we firmly believe,” the club said in a statement on March 17.