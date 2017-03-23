Hey Prestia! Martin magic and new recruits win it for Tigers

The Richmond Tigers have kicked their 2017 season off in style, riding a monumental effort from superstar midfielder Dustin Martin to defeat the Carlton Blues by 43 points in the first game of the season.

Martin was clearly the best on ground, collecting 33 disposals, 13 contested possessions, six clearances, six inside 50s and four goals.

If not for giving off some assists to Shaun Grigg and debutant Dan Butler, he could have finished with six majors in a dominant display.

It was an encouraging team performance from the Tigers, with manic forward pressure barely sighted in 2016 forcing turnover after turnover and helping them keep the ball hemmed in close to goal.

After an entertaining first quarter that saw Richmond pull away late to lead by 18, they put Carlton to the sword in the second quarter with four unanswered goals.

The Blues offered some resistance later in the quarter, but Damien Hardwick’s men were able to take a commanding 37-point lead into the main break.

The match took an interesting turn in the third quarter, with Carlton kicking five goals to two to trim the margin to a somewhat manageable 25 points at three-quarter time, but the Tigers kicked clear in the last quarter to enjoy a comfortable win.

Complementing Martin were new recruits Dion Prestia (28 disposals) and Toby Nankervis (27 hit-outs, two goals), who shone alongside veterans Trent Cotchin (21 disposals, eight tackles) and Shaun Grigg (27 disposals, six tackles).

Small forwards Jason Castagna, Daniel Rioli and debutant Dan Butler all kicked two goals each, while Nick Vlaustin made his presence felt at both ends of the ground with 12 tackles.

Carlton were led valiantly by Marc Murphy (35 disposals, seven tackles), Kade Simpson (33 disposals) and Matthew Kreuzer (39 hit-outs), but were let down by poor ball use from veterans just as much as the youngsters.

Final score

Carlton Blues 14.5.89

Richmond Tigers 20.12.132

Goals

Carlton Blues – Weitering 3, Wright 3, Silvagni 2, Kreuzer 2, Armfield, Casboult, Thomas, Gibbs.

Richmond Tigers – Martin 4, Rioli 2, Butler 2, Nankervis 2, Castagna 2, Lloyd, Caddy, Edwards, Riewoldt, Vlaustin, Cotchin, Prestia, Grigg.

Disposal leaders

Carlton Blues – Murphy 35, Simpson 33, Gibbs 26.

Richmond Tigers – Martin 33, Prestia 28, Grigg 27.