Iraq vs Socceroos: Postecoglou warns desperate Iraqis better than their results

Socceroos coach Ange Postecoglou has warned Iraq’s poor World Cup qualifying record belies their true ability ahead of Thursday night’s crunch clash in Tehran.

Sitting fifth in Group B after four losses, Iraq are in must-win territory and defender Ahmad Ibrahim Khalif admitted their hopes of making next year’s World Cup in Russia will be shot if they cannot beat Australia, who are undefeated in this stage of qualification.

But Postecoglou knows the match won’t be nearly as straight forward as recent results might suggest.

The Lions of Mesopotamia are a young, determined and fast-developing side that boast threats all across the park.

Udinese left-back Ali Adnan has been dubbed ‘Asia’s Gareth Bale’ while skipper Alaa Abdul-Zahra is nicknamed the ‘Iraqi Kaka’.

In their last qualifier at PAS Stadium – the same venue where they’ll meet the Socceroos – Iraq smashed Thailand 4-0, with dangerous young striker Mohannad Abdul-Raheem scoring all four goals.

“They don’t have as many points probably as their performances deserve,” Postecoglou said.

“We’ve seen in a couple of the games – particularly against Saudi Arabia – there were only two late penalties that cost them the game.

“If you give them those three points they’d definitely be in the mix.

“We know they’re a dangerous opponent but regardless of their position, when you play against Australia – the Asian champions – everyone would love to beat us.

“Nobody’s managed to beat us yet. Our job is to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

Postecoglou said they were ready for whatever a desperate Iraq throws their way.

“What we saw when we played them in the first game in Perth is they tend to sit pretty defensive and not open up too much,” he said.

“Whether because they have nothing to lose they become a little bit more attacking – either way, we’ll be prepared.

“It’s always great if a team does open up a little bit against us because it gives us a chance to play our football.”

Iraq beat Asia’s top-ranked team, Iran, 1-0 in a behind-closed-doors friendly that coach Radhi Shenaishil said was the ideal preparation for facing the Socceroos, who he described as a formidable team, but not unbeatable.

“Both teams are physically strong, both teams play the same style. So the match was very useful,” he said.

“In every match we try to bring happiness to Iraqi people because the hard situation in the country.

“If we win, it can be a new era for the Iraq team.”