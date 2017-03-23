Iraq vs Socceroos: World Cup Qualifier live scores, blog

The Socceroos find themselves teetering on the edge of their Russian World Cup bid as they travel to Tehran for the first time in 20 years to face off against a hungry Iraq side. Join The Roar from 11pm (AEDT) for all the live scores, highlights and action.
After the opening five games in the third and crucial round of World Cup Qualifying, the Asian Conference is stuck in the tightest of battles as Australia look to fight their way through Group B.
After a shock two-all draw against Thailand in their last fixture, the Socceroos find themselves in third place in the group, where the top four sides are separated by just one point on the ladder.
Australia are the only undefeated team remaining in the group, yet a string of three disappointing draws in a row have left them on the edge of that all-important top two finish.
A third place finish would send either side into a messy predicament for qualifying, having to play the third placed side from Group A, then into a two-game fixture against a third-place qualifier from the North American qualifying group.
Basically, it’s key to avoid all that.
On the other side of the coin, Iraq are in desperate need of a win in Tehran to keep their hopes of reaching Russia alive.
A two-nil defeat to the UAE in their last game back in November put a massive dent in their chances of finishing in the top three, now sitting in fifth on the table, six points behind Australia.
They need to win this one and really kick their record into gear, having won just a single game from five so far with four defeats.
These two sides have played each other before in the qualifying rounds, with Australia winning two goals to one in September last year.
Socceroos coach Ange Postecoglou has named a varied 23-man squad for the game, including with a mix of experienced heads and fresh faces with some key players out with injury.
Australia are currently ranked 55th in the world while Iraq sits a long way back down the list at 12second in the FIFA rankings.
Prediction
While it’s officially on neutral territory, Iraq will feel they have the ground advantage in Tehran tonight in what is shaping up to be a do or die fixture for them.
The Socceroos have been stumbling through the qualifiers up until this point but they have a big opportunity here to really jump out of the blocks and get some momentum behind them.
Iraq are always extremely passionate opposition, but Australia should be too good for them on this one.
Australia to win 3-1
11:12pm
Connor Bennett said | 11:12pm
11′
Iraq are proving to be equals thus far.
Mass Luongo looking dangerous as the Iraq defence turn slow on the counter. He looks to cross…. but wow does he mess that one up. Slices it badly off the boot, flying nowhere near anything and out over the backline for a goal kick.
Australia – 0
Iraq – 0
11:10pm
Connor Bennett said | 11:10pm
10′
Mooy and Irvine linking up down in the bottom left corner. The low cross comes in from the former… but he can only find the feet of an Iraqi defender.
First signs of real offence from the Socceroos.
Australia – 0
Iraq – 0
11:10pm
Connor Bennett said | 11:10pm
9′
Australia looking to consolidate some possession now, just knocking it around the midfield and over halfway. It’s a patience game at this point.
Australia – 0
Iraq – 0
11:09pm
Connor Bennett said | 11:09pm
8′
Iraq again threatening through the middle!! Australia have had a very nervous start to this contest. Abdulraheem finds his way into the edge of the box but fires off a hopeful shot in the end.
The ball went flying a long way high and wide of goal but these have been positive movements from them.
Australia – 0
Iraq – 0
11:07pm
Connor Bennett said | 11:07pm
7′
Mahdi Kamil goes down in midfield and Aaron Mooy is penalised for it. No card given in the end as Iraq once again push up over halfway.
Australia – 0
Iraq – 0
11:10pm
jupiter 53 said | 11:10pm
Are you sure no card? They showed the ref putting his cards and notebook in his pocket.
11:06pm
Connor Bennett said | 11:06pm
5′
Sloppy from Matt Leckie at the back and Ali Mhawi finds space down the right wing. Not a lot of support though and he’s taken by the two-on-one in defence. Good early signs from Iraq.
Australia – 0
Iraq – 0
11:04pm
Connor Bennett said | 11:04pm
3′
A fairly subdued beginning to the match so far as both sides look to play their way into the contest. Mooy and Robbie Kruse getting themselves onto the ball, linking up around the right edge.
Australia – 0
Iraq – 0
11:03pm
Martyn50 said | 11:03pm
What is the crowd number?
11:05pm
Connor Bennett said | 11:05pm
It’s a packed house, but it’s quite a small stadium so I would take a punt and say something around 10,000 maybe
11:06pm
Connor Bennett said | 11:06pm
Scratch that, it’s not really a packed house at all. Behind the goals are pretty much empty. Revised number on my guess would be closer to 5,000 actually now that the cameras have moved around.