Iraq vs Socceroos: World Cup Qualifier live scores, blog

The Socceroos find themselves teetering on the edge of their Russian World Cup bid as they travel to Tehran for the first time in 20 years to face off against a hungry Iraq side. Join The Roar from 11pm (AEDT) for all the live scores, highlights and action.

After the opening five games in the third and crucial round of World Cup Qualifying, the Asian Conference is stuck in the tightest of battles as Australia look to fight their way through Group B.

After a shock two-all draw against Thailand in their last fixture, the Socceroos find themselves in third place in the group, where the top four sides are separated by just one point on the ladder.

Australia are the only undefeated team remaining in the group, yet a string of three disappointing draws in a row have left them on the edge of that all-important top two finish.

A third place finish would send either side into a messy predicament for qualifying, having to play the third placed side from Group A, then into a two-game fixture against a third-place qualifier from the North American qualifying group.

Basically, it’s key to avoid all that.

On the other side of the coin, Iraq are in desperate need of a win in Tehran to keep their hopes of reaching Russia alive.

A two-nil defeat to the UAE in their last game back in November put a massive dent in their chances of finishing in the top three, now sitting in fifth on the table, six points behind Australia.

They need to win this one and really kick their record into gear, having won just a single game from five so far with four defeats.

These two sides have played each other before in the qualifying rounds, with Australia winning two goals to one in September last year.

Socceroos coach Ange Postecoglou has named a varied 23-man squad for the game, including with a mix of experienced heads and fresh faces with some key players out with injury.

Australia are currently ranked 55th in the world while Iraq sits a long way back down the list at 12second in the FIFA rankings.

Prediction

While it’s officially on neutral territory, Iraq will feel they have the ground advantage in Tehran tonight in what is shaping up to be a do or die fixture for them.

The Socceroos have been stumbling through the qualifiers up until this point but they have a big opportunity here to really jump out of the blocks and get some momentum behind them.

Iraq are always extremely passionate opposition, but Australia should be too good for them on this one.

Australia to win 3-1

