Moonee Valley quaddie preview for Friday, 24th of March

This week I’m changing things up a little and previewing the Moonee Valley Friday night meeting where the William Reid is the Group 1 highlight on a very good card of racing.

As usual I will be running through the early quaddie and the regular (late) quaddie, lets get cracking!

Early Quaddie

First Leg – Simpson Construction Handicap 2040m BM70

2 Mightiest has been consistent finishing runner up on each occasions since he returned from a long spell, third up here and just about ready to peak, should go close with further improvement.

4 Poppiholla has been consistent in her last few runs with a few placings and a win as of late, she was competitive here in a similar race last time out after being held up at a vital stage, is in the mix again.

7 Typhoon Monaco was up to this trip and down in grade last start here and was good to the line behind a smart one in Cassadee, hard to knock her here.

Suggestions: 2-4-7

Second Leg – Ascend Sales Valley Pearl (ST Albans Stakes) 1200m

1 Coruscate has had two placings in group company his last two starts since a debut victory, close to another win and looks well placed here.

2 Showtime hasn’t been far away in recent Sydney Group races and that forms looks good for this, good hope in this race.

3 Muraaqeb was quickly up in class after a smart win here in his debut performance, ran third in the Black Opal in Canberra after being wide and very game to the line there, can win here.

Suggestions: 1-2-3

Third Leg – PKF Plate 1200m 3Y-SWP

1 Kens Dream ran boldly in his first up run since the spring and has been proven at the track, a chance to turn the tables on Falcool.

2 Falcool impressed when winning the Moomba Plate first up at Flemington, strips fitter for that run and a chance to make it two in a row.

4 Matty failed last start at Flemington behind Falcool stepping up to stakes company, never a threat in that race but is worth another chance here.

5 Sheriff John Stone rose to listed company last start and was very good off an awkward start, solid each way claims here.

6 Demolition resumes here, won both races last spring and both were in impressive fashion and ran slick times, has trialed well coming into this.

Suggestions: 1-2-4-5-6

Last Leg – Inglis 55 Second Challenge 955m HCP

Pretty keen on just the one runner here, I think she can get the job done here!

5 Petits Filous is a speedy mare who resumes here and is unbeaten in two fresh runs, kicking off last prep with a big on pace win at Caulfield. Loves the track with three starts for two wins, she has had bone chips removed recently and should go well!

Suggestions – 5

Regular (Late) Quaddie

First Leg – Art Series Hotel Group Alexandra Stakes 1600m

1 Ellicazoom a WA filly who has been game in defeat in two Melbourne runs, fourth up now and rock hard fit, will be tough to beat.

2 Oregon’s Day blew the start in the Kewney but was doing her best work late and looks nicely placed up to the mile here, include in chances.

3 Sebring Dream won a handy form race at Sandown and had no luck at Flemington, wide early and shuffled back to the rear at the turn, can bounce back here.

4 Peninsula Links has been racing in fine form over in Adelaide as of late, successfuly at three of her last four looked to have plenty in hand at her latest run.

5 Montoya’s Secret has proven a class above her rivals at her past couple of runs and has earned a crack at this grade, respect her here.

9 Toffee Nose rose in grade second up and was game settling just behind the leaders, fitter here and looks a good each way chance.

Suggestions: 1-2-3-4-5-9

Second Leg – William Hill Sunline Stakes 1600m

Pretty keen on just the one runner here so we will preview here and include a few other numbers for the wider quaddie.

10 I Am a Star found the line well in the Kewney third up having been good in the Oakleigh Plate and she has been mixing it with the best, gets to 1600 meters and looks tough to beat.

Suggestions 10 (wider quaddie 1-2-4-5-6-10)

Third Leg – Keogh Homes William Reid Stakes 1200m

1 Rebel Dane resumes here, Group 1 winner here in the spring but wasn’t quite up to them over in Hong Kong, expect a bold showing here.

6 Rock Magic is a WA visitor who resumes here and has trialed well prior to this, has won fresh on three occasions.

8 Illustrious Lad raced a touch keenly and lost position in the Newmarket 2nd up, was good fresh and strips fitter here, can improve.

10 Hellbent close up in the Oakleigh Plate last time out and has a good overall winning strike rate, never seen the Valley which is a worry but can win.

11 Sheidel led throughout to win the Oakleigh Plate and was close up finishing 4th in the Newmarket, shes tough and is a leading hope in this again.

12 Slient Sedition G3 winner two starts back and unlucky stepping up to G1 level last time and did it tough out wide, can atone here.

13 Star Turn’s Lightning and Newmarket runs have been full of merit and he strips fitter for this, looks the one to beat.

Suggestions: 1-6-8-10-11-12-13

Last Leg – ADAPT Australia Handicap 1200m BM70

Keen on just the one runner here from the Weir camp, looks to have above average ability.

5 Handsome Thief is hard to go past here, a lightly raced 4YO who was a class above rivals here last time out, overcoming trouble in running, looks hard to beat again.

Suggestions: 5