Peter Kimlin “seems to be definitively out of this affair” after helping French police with investigation

A barnstorming try in French Rugby from 133kg giant!

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

Former Wallaby Peter Kimlin has been helping police investigating a young woman’s allegation that she was raped by players from French rugby club Grenoble.

Kimlin was reportedly one of six players interviewed by French police in Grenoble on Wednesday.

“I’m finally home after a long day helping the police with their investigation,” Kimlin tweeted on Thursday.

“I want to clarify that I wasn’t arrested. I was purely at the police station to help establish a timeline.”

The investigation reportedly stems from a 21-year-old woman’s allegation that she was drugged and raped after meeting players at a Bordeaux nightclub, following Grenoble’s Top 14 loss to Bordeaux-Begles on March 11.

French news website La Dauphine named the six players interviewed as Ireland’s Dennis Coulson and Chris Farrell, French hooker Loick, New Zealand pair Rory Grice and Dylan Hayes and ex-Brumbies forward Kimlin.

Kimlin’s lawyer Aurelia Mennessier appeared to indicate that Kimlin was cleared of any wrongdoing.

“Peter Kimlin is out of jail. He seems to be definitively out of this affair,” Mennessier tweeted.

Kimlin also said he had not been sacked by Grenoble, along with the other players.

Grenoble last week suspended players under investigation but did not reveal their identities.

“FC Grenoble Rugby is deeply affected by these events, which in no way correspond to the values we defend and to which we firmly believe,” the club said in a statement on March 17.

Kimlin, 31, played two Tests for Australia, making his debut against Italy in 2009 as a starting flanker.

The Canberra product left the Brumbies for France at the end of the 2013 Super Rugby season.