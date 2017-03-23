The Roar’s A-League expert tips and predictions: Round 24

So, after a split round which saw the A-League lose anything that resembled momentum, the football is back for good, the race to the finals is back, and we’re back with another round of expert tips and predictions.

Inconvenience of the split round aside, the last couple of weeks saw results go, largely, to form. Or at least that’s how I saw it – I managed to top the round, with four correct tips putting me back atop our ladder, one point ahead of Vas, who’s on 59 points for the season.

The Crowd is next in third spot with 52, closely followed by Matt and Mike on 51. Janek is a further four points back on 47.

This week kicks off with the Wanderers hosting Melbourne City, who are fresh off a thumping 4-0 win over the Jets.

We’re then ‘treated’ to a battle of the cellar-dwellers when Adelaide make the trip up to the Central Coast, while the out-of-form Brisbane will host the not-so-out-of-form Melbourne Victory.

Wellington will be looking to get back to winning ways at home against Newcastle, while Sydney have a tough trip to make to finish the round off, flying to Perth to face the Glory.

On to the tips!

Draw, Adelaide United, Brisbane Roar, Draw, Draw

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne City

Draw. The Wanderers belatedly found some form last weekend, but they may find a star-studded Melbourne City a tough side to crack. This one could finish all square at Spotless Stadium.

Central Coast Mariners vs Adelaide United

Adelaide. This may be a clash of the cellar dwellers, but there are still some interesting subplots. The Mariners have proved a stubborn opponent this season, but the Reds are unbeaten in their last three competitive fixtures.

Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne Victory

Roar. Ordinarily, Melbourne Victory would go into this clash as marginal favourites, but they’re missing no less than three key players. The Roar will be without suspended goalkeeper Michael Theo, but they should prevail regardless.

Wellington Phoenix vs Newcastle Jets

Draw. Both sides have endured disappointing campaigns for different reasons, and that could play out on the park here. Expect a draw in front of a small crowd at Westpac Stadium.

Perth Glory vs Sydney FC

Draw. Can the Glory spring an upset? They perhaps have as good a chance as any in this Sunday evening clash in Perth. But with the Sky Blues determined to register a record points tally, this one may finish in stalemate.

Melbourne City, Draw, Draw, Wellington Phoenix, Perth Glory

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne City

City. I just won’t back the Wanderers at home and that definitely won’t change against City. The visitors welcome back Dean Bouzanis from suspension, but they’d be better served sticking with Thomas Sorensen, if you ask me.

Central Coast Mariners vs Adelaide United

Draw. Bit of a nothing game, this. I can’t really split them and I’m not going to get too fussed trying.

Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne Victory

Draw. Another game I can’t split, but this is one I’ll definitely chuck the telly on to watch at least! Both are good sides to watch, both will be up for a battle… A draw for me, and an entertaining one at that.

Wellington Phoenix vs Newcastle Jets

Wellington. The fizz has gone out of the Jets a little bit after their good run and I’m always inclined to tip the Nix at home.

Perth Glory vs Sydney FC

Perth. Arnie reckons he’s been flogging Sydney during their time off, so we’ll see if it reaps any reward in the big state.

With Danny Vukovic and Rhyan Grant missing through Socceroos duty (yes, you read that right) I think they’ll only get a draw. They’ll miss Grant’s energy and Vukovic’s all-around excellence.

Melbourne City, Adelaide United, Brisbane Roar, Wellington Phoenix, Draw

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne City

City. Free-scoring City will bring the Wanderers back down a notch after their victory last week.

Central Coast Mariners vs Adelaide United

Adelaide. Not much to play for here, but I’ll back the Reds to grab their first back-to-back wins of the season.

Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne Victory

Brisbane. Melbourne have a few players missing, so a Roar win looks on the cards.

Wellington Phoenix vs Newcastle Jets

Wellington. Looks like another year without finals football for the Jets, and a trip to New Zealand is never easy.

Perth Glory vs Sydney FC

Draw. Perth were on a nice little run until getting smacked by Victory. They could spring an upset over an understrength Sky Blues, but a draw seems more likely.

Draw, Central Coast Mariners, Melbbourne Victory, Wellington Phoenix, Draw

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne City

Draw. The Wanderers finally broke their Spotless Stadium hoodoo last week, but I can’t see them taking all three points this time around against a Melbourne City side fresh off a four-goal demolition of Newcastle. I can, however, see them taking a single point.

Central Coast Mariners vs Adelaide United

Mariners. Hard to get too excited about this game (which is a damn shame, but almost unavoidable given the two sides’ positions on the ladder) so I’ll go with my gut instinct and tip the home side.

Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne Victory

Melbourne. The Victory are missing a few key players, but I still think they’ll be too good for Brisbane despite being away from home.

Wellington Phoenix vs Newcastle Jets

Wellington. The trip across the ditch is never an easy one to make, and it should prove to be too much for the Jets here.

Perth Glory vs Sydney FC

Draw. Hesitant as I am to tip against a win for the Sky Blues, Sydney are missing a couple of key cogs in Rhyan Grant and Danny Vukovic. While Perth have been maddingly inconsistent this season, they’re good enough to take a share of the spoils here.

