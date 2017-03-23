Sea Eagles look to make Fortress Brookvale great again

Tigers boss fends off questions over Taylor's sacking and the Robbie Farah saga

They laid down the first stone, now it’s time to rebuild the fortress.

One week after claiming their first victory of the NRL season, Manly players have vowed to break their four-game home losing streak when they host Canterbury on Saturday.

A fifth consecutive loss at Lottoland would give the Sea Eagles their worst run at home since former coach Des Hasler’s first season in charge, in 2004.

“One thing that Manly have always prided themselves on is home form and lately we haven’t shown that,” fullback Tom Trbojevic said.

“We owe one to the fans this weekend to get a win at Lottoland.”

“Winning at home is something you need to do to be successful in this competition and the first two games we haven’t been. This weekend we’ll be looking to turn that around.”

Brother Jake, a northern beaches local, admitted feeling hurt by a recent track record of just four wins from their past 16 matches on their home turf, dating back July 2015.

Prior to that they had won 10 in a row on the old Brookvale Oval.

“Every loss hurts, especially when it’s at Brookie, you take it to heart and it’s pretty disappointing. First couple of weeks were pretty poor to be honest,” Jake said.

“Got to turn that around and it starts this week against the Bulldogs. It’ll be a tough challenge.”

Newcomer Blake Green admitted being floored by their current plight, saying he had long been intimidated by the dilapidated suburban venue.

The veteran five-eighth had lost four of his six games there before joining the club in the summer.

“As an away team, I think it’s a fairly hostile place, it’s an old-school suburban ground, there’s nothing fancy about it. It can be quite uncomfortable for some people,” Green said.

“It’s a surprising stat that really, because I never really enjoyed coming to play at Manly. Certainly there needs to be a focus to get the place back to the fortress that it once was.

“We owe it to ourselves, our fans. They turn up and support us to put on a good performance for them. We obviously appreciate all the support, but there’s nothing better than winning at home in front of them. We’ll be aiming to do our best this week.”