Sergio Perez’s career campaign

Seven podiums in six seasons on the grid is a respectable tally, though the crossroads has arrived for Sergio Perez.

Perez finds his career delicately poised, with the coming months to determine his future, while an intriguing paradox with his ex-teammate, who embarks on a works foray at Renault, beckons.

The Mexican has registered podium returns in each of his three campaigns with the Indian outfit, though hasn’t sourced a lucrative works contact, as his erstwhile teammate Nico Hulkenberg managed with Renault.

At twenty-seven, ‘Checo’ is entering the prime of his career, yet confronts obstacles between himself and ultimate success, many of which were prematurely thrust before him during his ill fated tenure at McLaren in 2013 as the Woking outfit commenced its ill-fated separation from Mercedes.

Nico Hulkenberg’s switch to Renault was entirely reasonable, with the German rising thirty and yet to stand on the podium, though the his move presents an interesting parallel to Perez’s position, with each entering a similar, definitive stage of their respective careers.

While the French manufacturer hasn’t displayed a great deal which infers that they’ll be podium, nevertheless immediate victory contenders, the long-term imprimatur of Viry Chatillon is evident, with a concerted effort to restore an identity in its own capacity, however discreet their success has been in recent seasons, to the coveted title.

Perez joined Force India in 2014 with his tail between his legs following a chastening twelve month stint at McLaren, which coincided with the outfit’s downswing, yet has established himself, particularly in the past eighteen months, as a rejuvenated identity.

It’d be fanciful to expect Perez to register wins so long as he remains at the Silverstone-based squad, though the impending arms race which this season beckons amid the renewed aerodynamic impetus offers the Mexican a priceless window to stand out to potential suitors.

Hulkenberg realised that he’s not going to be remembered by his midfield deeds and undertook the gamble which could swing either way, yet Perez, with time on his side, has an opportunity to convert an otherwise standard campaign into a career campaign.

“It’s not important where you start this season, it’s where you finish at Abu Dhabi” remarked a circumspect Perez, who realises that the scope for improvement is considerable amidst the outfit’s effort to retain fourth in the constructors standings.

The recent announcement of a collaboration with Austrian company, ‘Best Water Technology’, known as BWT, synonymous by the pink hue which stands in contrast to the demure offerings from competitors, represents the concern’s first true foray into outside partners, having spent the balance of its tenure on the grid cycling through troubled owner Vijay Mallya’s portfolio of sponsors.

It might seem insignificant on the surface, though the outfit’s belated semblance of a definitive identity – coupled with the promise of extending on the form displayed in 2016 as the revamped regulations take effect – offers Perez an opportunity to make a concerted impression on the track.

In this ruthless climate, the Mexican stands as the individual with the most to gain, and by extension, the most to lose, as another middling campaign could define Perez as a midfield battler. Therefore, it’s in his interest to reach beyond the call of duty to promote himself to those viewing future talent while Formula One reinvents itself as a category in which the driver is king.