Socceroos vs Iraq: Start time, date, key information, squad – Iraq vs Australia World Cup Qualifier

The Socceroos will be hoping to improve their case for World Cup qualification when they go head to head with Iraq.
The match will be played at 11pm on Thursday March 23 (AEDT).
Where: Shahid Dastgerdi Stadium
When: 11pm AEDT Thursday March 23
TV: GO, live, Fox Sports, live
Betting: Iraq $5, Draw $3.50, Australia $1.73
The Socceroos 23-man squad for the upcoming matches against Iraq and UAE was announced earlier this month.
Socceroos squad to play Iraq, UAE
|Name
|Club, Country
|A International Caps (Goals)
|Mustafa AMINI
|Aarhus Gymnastikforening (AGF), DENMARK
|–
|Aziz BEHICH
|Bursaspor, TURKEY
|11 (2)
|Tim CAHILL
|Melbourne City FC, AUSTRALIA
|94 (48)
|Milos DEGENEK
|Yokohama F Marinos, JAPAN
|5 (0)
|Rhyan GRANT
|Sydney FC, AUSTRALIA
|–
|Jackson IRVINE
|Burton Albion FC, ENGLAND
|7 (0)
|Mile JEDINAK
|Aston Villa FC, ENGLAND
|68 (15)
|James JEGGO
|SK Sturm Graz, AUSTRIA
|–
|Tomi JURIC
|FC Luzern, SWITZERLAND
|20 (4)
|Robbie KRUSE
|Liaoning Whowin FC, CHINA
|48 (4)
|Mitchell LANGERAK
|VfB Stuttgart FC, GERMANY
|6 (0)
|Mathew LECKIE
|FC Ingolstadt 04, GERMANY
|37 (3)
|Massimo LUONGO
|Queens Park Rangers FC, ENGLAND
|24 (5)
|Riley McGREE
|Adelaide United FC, AUSTRALIA
|–
|Mark MILLIGAN
|Baniyas FC, UAE
|53 (5)
|Aaron MOOY
|Huddersfield Town AFC, ENGLAND
|21 (5)
|Mathew RYAN
|KRC Genk, BELGIUM
|30 (0)
|Trent SAINSBURY
|FC Internazionale Milano, ITALY
|21 (3)
|Brad SMITH
|AFC Bournemouth, ENGLAND
|14 (0)
|James TROISI
|Melbourne Victory FC, AUSTRALIA
|26 (4)
|Daniel VUKOVIC
|Sydney FC, AUSTRALIA
|–
|Rhys WILLIAMS
|Perth Glory FC, AUSTRALIA
|14 (0)
|Bailey WRIGHT
|Bristol City FC, ENGLAND
|12 (1)
“We’ve come up with a good strong squad that has a mix of experience, form and players who are playing regular football,” Postecoglou said. “I was pleased with the collective game time the squad got through over the weekend and come into camp playing well.
“We face two important games in five days and it’s good to welcome back some guys who have been out of the squad for different lengths of time for various reasons and I’m confident the group we’ve selected will be ready to hit the ground running.”
“There are a lot of important matches in what shapes as a crucial year for the team but the focus for us is simply Iraq on Thursday week and then the UAE in Sydney on March 28.”