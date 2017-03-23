Socceroos vs Iraq: Start time, date, key information, squad – Iraq vs Australia World Cup Qualifier

The Socceroos will be hoping to improve their case for World Cup qualification when they go head to head with Iraq.

The match will be played at 11pm on Thursday March 23 (AEDT).

Where: Shahid Dastgerdi Stadium

When: 11pm AEDT Thursday March 23

TV: GO, live, Fox Sports, live

Betting: Iraq $5, Draw $3.50, Australia $1.73

The Socceroos 23-man squad for the upcoming matches against Iraq and UAE was announced earlier this month.

Socceroos squad to play Iraq, UAE

Name Club, Country A International Caps (Goals) Mustafa AMINI Aarhus Gymnastikforening (AGF), DENMARK – Aziz BEHICH Bursaspor, TURKEY 11 (2) Tim CAHILL Melbourne City FC, AUSTRALIA 94 (48) Milos DEGENEK Yokohama F Marinos, JAPAN 5 (0) Rhyan GRANT Sydney FC, AUSTRALIA – Jackson IRVINE Burton Albion FC, ENGLAND 7 (0) Mile JEDINAK Aston Villa FC, ENGLAND 68 (15) James JEGGO SK Sturm Graz, AUSTRIA – Tomi JURIC FC Luzern, SWITZERLAND 20 (4) Robbie KRUSE Liaoning Whowin FC, CHINA 48 (4) Mitchell LANGERAK VfB Stuttgart FC, GERMANY 6 (0) Mathew LECKIE FC Ingolstadt 04, GERMANY 37 (3) Massimo LUONGO Queens Park Rangers FC, ENGLAND 24 (5) Riley McGREE Adelaide United FC, AUSTRALIA – Mark MILLIGAN Baniyas FC, UAE 53 (5) Aaron MOOY Huddersfield Town AFC, ENGLAND 21 (5) Mathew RYAN KRC Genk, BELGIUM 30 (0) Trent SAINSBURY FC Internazionale Milano, ITALY 21 (3) Brad SMITH AFC Bournemouth, ENGLAND 14 (0) James TROISI Melbourne Victory FC, AUSTRALIA 26 (4) Daniel VUKOVIC Sydney FC, AUSTRALIA – Rhys WILLIAMS Perth Glory FC, AUSTRALIA 14 (0) Bailey WRIGHT Bristol City FC, ENGLAND 12 (1)

“We’ve come up with a good strong squad that has a mix of experience, form and players who are playing regular football,” Postecoglou said. “I was pleased with the collective game time the squad got through over the weekend and come into camp playing well.

“We face two important games in five days and it’s good to welcome back some guys who have been out of the squad for different lengths of time for various reasons and I’m confident the group we’ve selected will be ready to hit the ground running.”

“There are a lot of important matches in what shapes as a crucial year for the team but the focus for us is simply Iraq on Thursday week and then the UAE in Sydney on March 28.”