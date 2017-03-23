Super Rugby Round 5 tips and predictions: Do your best, tipsters

If you thought last week was an easy round to tip, you need only look as far as my Round 4 result for the proof. If I’m picking the card, then it can’t have been too hard.

Round 5 is a whole other story, though. But my reckoning, there’s at least three and maybe four of the eight games that could go either way, and from the competition’s perspective, I think that will be very welcome after weeks upon weeks of purely off-field talk. It shapes as a really tough week to tip, so do your best.

And rest assured Roarers, if I jag anything more than six this week, I won’t be waiting until next Thursday to let you know about it.

I’m really looking forward to this weekend; let’s get into it.

Last week: another perfect round for Nobes, Brett also 8, Harry, Digger and The Crowd 7

Nobes

“Round 4 was fairly easy tipping although the Kings almost pulled the upset of year.

“In round 5 we have to add the uncertainty Super Rugby in 2018 to injuries, suspensions, and travel fatigue. All the rumours and news about the future of Super Rugby has to be playing a role in the players and staff of those teams which may be facing the axe.

“Crusaders will beat the improving Force. With Bernard Foley back I will tip the Waratahs after seeing that poor kickers cost the game for the Rebels against the Chiefs. Is an excellent opportunity for the Blues to enter a winning cycle against the Bulls.

“The best from Australia against the last from NZ, hhhmmm… Highlanders. Stormers should take care of the speedy Sunwolves, the Lions over the improving and tenacious Kings, and the Sharks will have to improve to take care of the Cheetahs.

“And Jaguares will beat the timezone-zombies in th Reds.”

TIPS: Crusaders, Waratahs, Blues, Highlanders, Stormers, Lions, Sharks, Jaguares.

Brett

I very deliberately put my tips into the sheet first this week, so as not to get influenced as I read through the tips from the guys – and wouldn’t you know it, we’re all pretty close again.

The Crusaders should win at home fairly well, but the Force are playing some good rugby at the moment, and I reckon we’re due for a big upset. I’ll stick with the home side for this exercise, but look forward to being wrong. And I honestly thought I’d be alone in picking the Rebels, but it turns out I’m not alone in being underwhelmed by the Waratahs at the moment.

The Blues record in Albany is pretty solid, and I think that will continue, and I think the Brumbies’ run will continue too, with the Highlanders in a bit of a rough patch currently. The Sunwolves very nearly upset the Stormers in Singapore last year, and if they get as close as ‘nearly’ this year, they should get double points.

The Kings were really good against the Sharks last weekend, but they’ll need the game of their lives to beat the Lions this weekend. I give the Cheetahs a massive chance against the Sharks, a massive chance. And I reckon if they weren’t coming back from Argentina, I’d pick them, too.

And the Jaguares in the ‘Breakfast Rugby’ spectacular in Buenos Aires.

TIPS: Crusaders, Rebels, Blues, Brumbies, Stormers, Lions, Sharks, Jaguares.

Harry

“Here are the designated villain’s picks.

“The good Force will score in threes; the bad Crusaders in fives and sevens. The facile Rebels and the sterile Waratahs will stage a contest of mediocrity. Rebels? I suppose.

“The weak-minded Blue Bulls will be blued by the flaky Blues. The desperate Highlanders will fall short in Canberra because the Smiths aren’t on song and the Brumbies have a fully-functioning lineout. The sleepy Stormers (least penalised scrum) will vanquish the light-tackling Sunwolves.

“The improving Kings (power up front; speed in the back; a real 10 at the helm) will watch the prolific Lions take a lot of conversions. The Bloemfontein derby will be violent. Sharks win those games. The overrated Reds will get a real hiding in Argentina.”

TIPS: Crusaders, Rebels, Blues, Brumbies, Stormers, Lions, Jaguares.

Digger

“Crusaders at home are a must pick, but the Rebels? Head says no, but my head has hardly served me well thus far, so Rebels it is. The Blues should win on form compared to the travelling Bulls.

“I should pick the Brumbies but I won’t. My bias is overriding my sense and I believe the Clan will be more desperate. The Stormers should (should) put the Sunwolves away, as should (should) the Lions over the Kings.

“From there it is the Sharks for me, while the Jaguares at home over the Reds, hopefully no cards from either side this week!”

TIPS: Crusaders, Rebels, Blues, Highlanders, Stormers, Lions, Jaguares.

Get your tips in now – The Crowd’s tips will be revealed before kick-off in the Crusaders-Force game on Friday.

The Sure Thing

The one thing we’re all absolutely certain will happen over the course of this weekend. Hopefully…

Digger

“A team in ‘Blue’ will not fail to disappoint their fans again this weekend.”

Harry

“The Sharks’ Curwin Bosch will do something big.”

Nobes

“My sure thing failed last week so I will try another. Most matches will be close in score and not many teams will get a three try bonus point this round.”

Brett

A Smith will cross the stripe in Canberra on Saturday night.

Got a sure thing yourself? Let us know in the comments below, and enjoy your rugby this weekend…