Are the Tigers destined to finish ninth again?

ROAR LIVE: How will Essendon go in 2017?

A heartwarming phone call between Tim Taranto and his dad before AFL debut

All Aussie Rules fans, especially the Richmond faithful are aware of the running joke which is the Tigers are always favourite to finish in ninth position.

On the eve of the 2017 AFL season the Tigers will be looking to start the season off with a win against Carlton in their traditional opening round Thursday night clash at the MCG.

After making the finals from 2013-15 without being able to successfully get that elusive finals win, the Richmond Football Club had a disappointing 2016 finishing 13th.

The Tigers were proactive in the off season changing a large number of the coaching staff while also changing the playing list.

Richmond acquired the services of two exceptional midfielders in Dion Prestia from the Gold Coast Suns and Josh Caddy from Geelong.

Prestia does come to the Tigers with a few injury concerns but these two could be just what Richmond need to help Trent Cotchin out in the midfield.

Both have a decent amount of AFL experience while also having their best football ahead of them.

The Tigers did lose one of their fan favourites in Brett Deledio to Greater Western Sydney, and also Tyrone Vickery to Hawthorn.

This will be a challenge to replace the two especially finding someone that has the same versatility as Deledio brings.

The player that could make the biggest impact in his first year at the Tigers could well be Toby Nankervis who Richmond acquired from the Sydney Swans.

Nankervis had a strong 2016 with the Swans and is just what Richmond needed after Ivan Maric struggled with injury and form.

Nankervis also has the ability to go forward and kick goals which can come in handy trying to fill the spot left by the departure of Vickery.

With these new recruits and the top end talent of Dustin Martin, Alex Rance, Trent Cotchin and Jack Riewoldt.

Also add young player Daniel Rioli getting better with each game the Tigers will be looking to improve from their 13th spot finish last year.

Will they be able to crack into the top 8 and compete for their first finals win since 2001? Or will they just finish outside, dare I say it… finish ninth?