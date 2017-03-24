AFL releases official list of 2017 free agents

The AFL has released its official list of free agents for the 2017 season, including which are restricted and unrestricted.
The two hottest properties on the list, Nat Fyfe and Dustin Martin, are both restricted.
That means if they accept an offer from another club, their current club will have the opportunity to match that offer and try to force a trade.
Some other players of interest on the list include Tom Rockliff, Matthew Kreuzer, Steven Motlop, Jasper Pittard and Jackson Trengove.
Check out the full list below.
Adelaide Crows
Andy Otten (unrestricted)
Scott Thompson (unrestricted)
Brisbane Lions
Claye Beams (unrestricted)
Ryan Harwood (unrestricted)
Tom Rockliff (restricted)
Carlton Blues
Dennis Armfield (unrestricted)
Levi Casboult (unrestricted)
Matthew Kreuzer (unrestricted)
Kade Simpson (unrestricted)
Simon White (unrestricted)
Collingwood Magpies
Tyson Goldsack (unrestricted)
Lachlan Keeffe (unrestricted)
Ben Sinclair (unrestricted)
Josh Thomas (unrestricted)
Essendon Bombers
Heath Hocking (unrestricted)
Ben Howlett (unrestricted)
Brent Stanton (unrestricted)
Jobe Watson (unrestricted)
David Zaharakis (restricted)
Fremantle Dockers
Hayden Ballantyne (restricted)
Zac Clarke (unrestricted)
Nat Fyfe (restricted)
Garrick Ibbotson (unrestricted)
Michael Johnson (unrestricted)
David Mundy (unrestricted)
Aaron Sandilands (unrestricted)
Nick Suban (unrestricted)
Geelong Cats
Josh Cowan (unrestricted)
Andrew Mackie (unrestricted)
Steven Motlop (restricted)
Tom Lonergan (unrestricted)
Daniel Menzel (unrestricted)
Hawthorn Hawks
Luke Breust (restricted)
Shaun Burgoyne (unrestricted)
Taylor Duryea (unrestricted)
Josh Gibson (restricted)
Luke Hodge (unrestricted)
Ryan Schoenmakers (unrestricted)
North Melbourne Kangaroos
Scott Thompson (restricted)
Lachlan Hansen (unrestricted)
Melbourne Demons
Jake Spencer (unrestricted)
Jack Trengove (unrestricted)
Port Adelaide Power
Jasper Pittard (unrestricted)
Jackson Trengove (restricted)
Justin Westhoff (unrestricted)
Richmond Tigers
Dustin Martin (restricted)
St Kilda Saints
Sean Dempster (unrestricted)
Sam Gilbert (unrestricted)
Leigh Montagna (unrestricted)
Nick Riewoldt (unrestricted)
Sydney Swans
Jarrad McVeigh (unrestricted)
Sam Reid (restricted)
West Coast Eagles
Sam Butler (unrestricted)
Mark LeCras (unrestricted)
Eric Mackenzie (restricted)
Matt Priddis (unrestricted)
Western Bulldogs
Matthew Boyd (unrestricted)
Dale Morris (unrestricted)
Robert Murphy (unrestricted)
Liam Picken (unrestricted)