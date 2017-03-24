 

AFL releases official list of 2017 free agents

    The AFL has released its official list of free agents for the 2017 season, including which are restricted and unrestricted.

    The two hottest properties on the list, Nat Fyfe and Dustin Martin, are both restricted.

    That means if they accept an offer from another club, their current club will have the opportunity to match that offer and try to force a trade.

    Some other players of interest on the list include Tom Rockliff, Matthew Kreuzer, Steven Motlop, Jasper Pittard and Jackson Trengove.

    Check out the full list below.

    Adelaide Crows
    Andy Otten (unrestricted)
    Scott Thompson (unrestricted)

    Brisbane Lions
    Claye Beams (unrestricted)
    Ryan Harwood (unrestricted)
    Tom Rockliff (restricted)

    Carlton Blues
    Dennis Armfield (unrestricted)
    Levi Casboult (unrestricted)
    Matthew Kreuzer (unrestricted)
    Kade Simpson (unrestricted)
    Simon White (unrestricted)

    Collingwood Magpies
    Tyson Goldsack (unrestricted)
    Lachlan Keeffe (unrestricted)
    Ben Sinclair (unrestricted)
    Josh Thomas (unrestricted)

    Essendon Bombers
    Heath Hocking (unrestricted)
    Ben Howlett (unrestricted)
    Brent Stanton (unrestricted)
    Jobe Watson (unrestricted)
    David Zaharakis (restricted)

    Fremantle Dockers
    Hayden Ballantyne (restricted)
    Zac Clarke (unrestricted)
    Nat Fyfe (restricted)
    Garrick Ibbotson (unrestricted)
    Michael Johnson (unrestricted)
    David Mundy (unrestricted)
    Aaron Sandilands (unrestricted)
    Nick Suban (unrestricted)

    Geelong Cats
    Josh Cowan (unrestricted)
    Andrew Mackie (unrestricted)
    Steven Motlop (restricted)
    Tom Lonergan (unrestricted)
    Daniel Menzel (unrestricted)

    Hawthorn Hawks
    Luke Breust (restricted)
    Shaun Burgoyne (unrestricted)
    Taylor Duryea (unrestricted)
    Josh Gibson (restricted)
    Luke Hodge (unrestricted)
    Ryan Schoenmakers (unrestricted)

    North Melbourne Kangaroos
    Scott Thompson (restricted)
    Lachlan Hansen (unrestricted)

    Melbourne Demons
    Jake Spencer (unrestricted)
    Jack Trengove (unrestricted)

    Port Adelaide Power
    Jasper Pittard (unrestricted)
    Jackson Trengove (restricted)
    Justin Westhoff (unrestricted)

    Richmond Tigers
    Dustin Martin (restricted)

    St Kilda Saints
    Sean Dempster (unrestricted)
    Sam Gilbert (unrestricted)
    Leigh Montagna (unrestricted)
    Nick Riewoldt (unrestricted)

    Sydney Swans
    Jarrad McVeigh (unrestricted)
    Sam Reid (restricted)

    West Coast Eagles
    Sam Butler (unrestricted)
    Mark LeCras (unrestricted)
    Eric Mackenzie (restricted)
    Matt Priddis (unrestricted)

    Western Bulldogs
    Matthew Boyd (unrestricted)
    Dale Morris (unrestricted)
    Robert Murphy (unrestricted)
    Liam Picken (unrestricted)

