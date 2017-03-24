AFL releases official list of 2017 free agents

Martin dominates as Tigers get first win of 2017

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

The AFL has released its official list of free agents for the 2017 season, including which are restricted and unrestricted.

The two hottest properties on the list, Nat Fyfe and Dustin Martin, are both restricted.

That means if they accept an offer from another club, their current club will have the opportunity to match that offer and try to force a trade.

Some other players of interest on the list include Tom Rockliff, Matthew Kreuzer, Steven Motlop, Jasper Pittard and Jackson Trengove.

Check out the full list below.

Adelaide Crows

Andy Otten (unrestricted)

Scott Thompson (unrestricted)

Brisbane Lions

Claye Beams (unrestricted)

Ryan Harwood (unrestricted)

Tom Rockliff (restricted)

Carlton Blues

Dennis Armfield (unrestricted)

Levi Casboult (unrestricted)

Matthew Kreuzer (unrestricted)

Kade Simpson (unrestricted)

Simon White (unrestricted)

Collingwood Magpies

Tyson Goldsack (unrestricted)

Lachlan Keeffe (unrestricted)

Ben Sinclair (unrestricted)

Josh Thomas (unrestricted)

Essendon Bombers

Heath Hocking (unrestricted)

Ben Howlett (unrestricted)

Brent Stanton (unrestricted)

Jobe Watson (unrestricted)

David Zaharakis (restricted)

Fremantle Dockers

Hayden Ballantyne (restricted)

Zac Clarke (unrestricted)

Nat Fyfe (restricted)

Garrick Ibbotson (unrestricted)

Michael Johnson (unrestricted)

David Mundy (unrestricted)

Aaron Sandilands (unrestricted)

Nick Suban (unrestricted)

Geelong Cats

Josh Cowan (unrestricted)

Andrew Mackie (unrestricted)

Steven Motlop (restricted)

Tom Lonergan (unrestricted)

Daniel Menzel (unrestricted)

Hawthorn Hawks

Luke Breust (restricted)

Shaun Burgoyne (unrestricted)

Taylor Duryea (unrestricted)

Josh Gibson (restricted)

Luke Hodge (unrestricted)

Ryan Schoenmakers (unrestricted)

North Melbourne Kangaroos

Scott Thompson (restricted)

Lachlan Hansen (unrestricted)

Melbourne Demons

Jake Spencer (unrestricted)

Jack Trengove (unrestricted)

Port Adelaide Power

Jasper Pittard (unrestricted)

Jackson Trengove (restricted)

Justin Westhoff (unrestricted)

Richmond Tigers

Dustin Martin (restricted)

St Kilda Saints

Sean Dempster (unrestricted)

Sam Gilbert (unrestricted)

Leigh Montagna (unrestricted)

Nick Riewoldt (unrestricted)

Sydney Swans

Jarrad McVeigh (unrestricted)

Sam Reid (restricted)

West Coast Eagles

Sam Butler (unrestricted)

Mark LeCras (unrestricted)

Eric Mackenzie (restricted)

Matt Priddis (unrestricted)

Western Bulldogs

Matthew Boyd (unrestricted)

Dale Morris (unrestricted)

Robert Murphy (unrestricted)

Liam Picken (unrestricted)