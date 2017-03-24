The best of Kevin Magnussen is yet to come

Around 36 months ago, at the Australian Grand Prix, there was elation and ecstasy. Standing on the podium in his Formula One debut was a baby-faced Kevin Magnussen, becoming the youngest driver to achieve a podium in their first grand prix.

Now, 36 months later, the Dane is 24-years old and returns to the scene of his sole moment of glory in grand prix racing – lining up for his third different team in as many campaigns.

Despite starting his career on a high for the prestigious McLaren team, Magnussen since then has experienced more lows.

Having been relegated to the role of ‘third driver’ for 2015 with the return of Fernando Alonso to the squad, then unceremoniously being dropped altogether with an email from the team on his birthday no less. All amid a period of continual decline for McLaren, who remain beleaguered with engine supplier Honda.

Magnussen’s return to full-time driving in 2016 came with much anticipation, completing the driver line-up at Renault – who made a late call to re-emerge as a works team in Formula One.

At the time, this column had stated how the Dane would be the right individual to grow alongside the French manufacturer, who’s return to the sport was met with a great many challenges.

Having been groomed by nonother than former supremo Ron Dennis as a McLaren junior driver, Magnussen is quite the talent – in the same mould as triple-world champion Lewis Hamilton.

A combination of a very uncompetitive car, which led to less than ordinary results and never-ending politicking between the team’s top brass, impelled Magnussen to the outer once more.

Renault had opted to retain British teammate Jolyon Palmer’s services for 2017 alongside the appointment of Nico Hulkenberg, who’d become the outfit’s marquee man.

For a driver of Magnussen’s calibre, there was no trouble in finding a new home and that is now at the Haas F1 Team, who will enter their sophomore season following their fruitful rookie year.

When speaking to the press ahead of the season opening Australian Grand Prix, Magnussen emphasised how he feels very good, ahead of the new year with his new team.

“I think it’s a combination of things; I’m more experienced and I’m committed long term with the team.”

The longevity of this agreement with Haas bearing great significance for the Dane, having not had that previously in his short Formula One career.

Speaking about the team itself, Magnussen stated “The simple approach to things at Haas is working well.

“Some things are easier because it’s a small organisation and certain things we can react to quicker and obviously, some things we don’t react to as quick, because we don’t have the people.”

“In the decision making and the taking of direction, its quite clear and simple compared to my previous experiences.”

With his long-term future secure with a growing outfit in Haas, there is plenty of time yet to see the best of Magnussen in Formula One.

Haas themselves prepare to attack the midfield in 2017, which is set to be one of the most competitive yet seen in the sport. Established names such as Williams and Force India, will surely have the American squad and even Magnussen’s ex-team Renault gnawing at their heels throughout the season.

Perhaps one day, the Dane will once again drive for a top team. How about a return to McLaren to settle unfinished business, if they ever regain competitiveness?

Until that day is reached however, it is a pleasing notion regardless to see a neglected talent of Formula One with a renewed sense of vigour and drive for achieving high-level results at motorsport’s pinnacle.