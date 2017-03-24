Collingwood Magpies vs Western Bulldogs: AFL live scores, blog

The reigning premiers return to the MCG, where they’ll be hosted by one of Australia’s biggest clubs. It’s the Collingwood Magpies facing off with the Western Bulldogs at the MCG. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 7:50pm AEDT Friday night.
For every club the first game of the season is tense and emotional. It’s the culmination of a long build-up over the offseason.
But I’d say it’s a particularly nervous occasion for tonight’s two clubs, albeit perhaps for different reasons.
The Dogs are making their first meaningful appearance after starring in one of the great stories in modern footy.
Having finished seventh and won the flag should give them a lot of confidence, but it also raises the pressure on a team still mostly made up of younger players.
Although there isn’t a genuine reason to expect a premiership hangover, they’ll be relieved to put out some good early performances and put any fears to rest.
There were some signs of inconsistency during the pre-season, which might indicate a slight lack of preparation having played all the way through September.
Collingwood have made a number of changes to their squad over the summer, but most of their team tonight will still remember last year’s humiliating 80-point Round 1 loss to Sydney after so much pre-season optimism.
This time around they appear to be starting the season somewhat below full strength, with Jamie Elliott, Levi Greenwood and new recruit Daniel Wells all unavailable through injury.
They also have to make do without Jordan de Goey after that young man’s misbehaviour.
They welcome Will Hoskin-Elliot from GWS and Henry Schade from Gold Coast to the side tonight. Interestingly, veteran recruits Chris Mayne and Lynden Dunn were only named as emergencies.
The Dogs for their part have one new face of their own, and of course it’s former Collingwood superstar Travis Cloke. He has impressed during the Community Series and will be keen to play well against the club who cast him aside.
The Dogs start the season without Mitch Wallis and Jordan Roughead, but almost all of their premiership heroes are available, and they welcome back Bob Murphy after he missed almost all of 2016.
Prediction
The Dogs showed last year that they are a talented, organised, disciplined outfit, and while this Collingwood team has potential they don’t appear as capable nor as resilient.
Western Bulldogs by 20 points.
Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 7:50pm AEDT.
8:25pm
TomC said | 8:25pm | ! Report
In general play that was a well matched quarter, with disposals and inside 50s more or less even. But when it came to forwardline efficiency there was simply no contest, with the Dogs kicking five goals and the Magpies just the one. While both sides were impressive in their defensive pressure, Western seemed repeatedly able to get away from their opponents around half forward, while that never happened down the other end. That’s not a result of intent or fitness, but simply organisation and probably confidence. Unsurprisingly the Dogs bring spades of the latter into this season.
Collingwood’s forward entries have been haphazard, and they’re seriously missing an attacking focal point.
Sidebottom and Adams, for their part, have been excellent for the Pies, with 13 and 10 touches respectively.
For the Dogs, Lachie Hunter has been their best, with ten possessions and 2 goals. Dahlhaus, Johanissen and Matt Boyd have all been busy. One shining moment for the Dogs was a long range goal to Travis Cloke while his former Collingwood fans loudly and unfairly booed him.
8:19pm
TomC said | 8:19pm | ! Report
And that’s quarter time
Collingwood 1.5.11
Western Bulldogs 5.1.31
8:19pm
XI said | 8:19pm | ! Report
Good to see BT has risen to the occasion of replacing Dennis by being his regular terrible self
8:20pm
TomC said | 8:20pm | ! Report
He seems to be having trouble correctly identifying players tonight.
8:26pm
XI said | 8:26pm | ! Report
So a normal day at the office for him then
8:19pm
TomC said | 8:19pm | ! Report
Jesse White turns it over at half forward for Collingwood, and that gives the Dogs another chance to rebound through Murphy.
8:16pm
TomC said | 8:16pm | ! Report
GOAL BULLDOGS
Travis Cloke takes his first contested mark as a Bulldog, just inside 50.
He gets a nasty reception from the Pies fans, but it doesn’t faze Cloke in the slightest. He bangs through a magnificent arking goal from outside 50.
Collingwood 11
Western 30
Can’t say I think much of fans booing players their own club forced out.
8:19pm
Stirling Coates said | 8:19pm | ! Report
Spot on TomC. Cloke gave them plenty of years of service and he wasn’t the one asking to leave.
8:15pm
TomC said | 8:15pm | ! Report
Mayne snaps forward, and Varcoe takes a flying mark right on the boundary line.
He looks up and spots Fasolo in a better spot.
Fasolo marks, but his set shot is off to the left.
One goal four behinds to the Pies, plus a couple of shots that failed to score. So far this game has very much been about efficiency.
8:14pm
TomC said | 8:14pm | ! Report
GOAL COLLINGWOOD
Sidebottom with an opportunist’s goal gets the Pies off the mark.
Some good defensive pressure by Adams (I think) dispossessed Johanissen, and Sidebottom gathered and snapped truly from 40m out.
Collingwood 9
Western 24