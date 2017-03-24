Crusaders vs Force: Super Rugby live scores, blog

The Crusaders are looking to keep their undefeated start to the season alive when they host a struggling Force outfit coming off a bye. Catch all the action on The Roar from 5:35pm (AEDT).
Four weeks in a row the Crusaders have come back from a deficit and tasted victory.
They’re just one of three teams with a zero in the loss column, and have shown grit and determination to repeatedly win despite their position on the scoreboard.
The most successful team in Super Rugby are shaping up to be a massive threat for the Hurricanes title defence in 2017.
They jumped past the Blues last week at home, 33-24, thanks to two late tries in the final eight minutes.
The Force had the bye in Round 4, after a disappointing loss to the Brumbies.
They went the complete opposite of the Crusaders, when they conceded two tries in the final eight minutes to lose by eight, continuing their shaky start to the season.
The Force still sit third in the Australian conference despite just one win so far for 2017, and another one would push them up into second.
Ben Daley and Jermaine Ainsley have been brought back into a revamped Force front row, alongside hooker Tatafu Polota-Nau making his run-on debut.
Also in the debut ranks will be flanker Isi Naisarani.
In the backline, Luke Morahan has been moved to fullback as Alex Newsome gets a start out on the wing, while Marcel Brache comes in at inside centre for his first game of the season.
For the Crusaders, Scott Barrett has moved to blindside flanker, while Luke Romano joins Sam Whitelock in the back row. Matt Todd comes back in at openside flanker from a calf injury.
Jordan Taufua has been named at No.8, with Wyatt Crockett replacing prop Joe Moody. Digby Ioane returns from a finger injury to replace Manasa Mataele. Mitch Drummond and Time Bateman have also been named at halfback and outside centre respectively.
This could be a long day at the office for the Force. The Crusaders haven’t been dominant, but they’ve certainly been a lot better than their opponents this season.
While the Force showed promising signs against the Brumbies two weeks ago, they’ll need to play much better than that to get the result.
Crusaders to win by 30
54′
Morahan puts boot to ball through the line over on the left edge and the chase is very good. The Crusaders get back to cover it but the ball is taken back in goal and it will be a 5 metre scrum for the Force. Huge chance coming up.
Crusaders – 33
Force – 17
53′
No hesitation to kick for the line and it will be a 15 metre lineout for the Force. They take their own maul now and they start to roll forward but the pack is falling apart and the ball comes down to the ground.
Crusaders – 33
Force – 17
52′
The Crusaders running it out of their own half… but they’re pinned in the ruck and the Force win a penalty about 30 metres out from the Saders line!!
Crusaders – 33
Force – 17
51′
The rain is just getting heavier now and conditions starting to become a bit slippery.
Crusaders – 33
Force – 17
50′
The Crusaders opt for the lineout and they’ll no doubt be dropping into that maul as soon as they can. Surprise, surprise the maul is on for the home side and the Force are trying to get numbers in there to stop it rolling towards their own line.
TRY CRUSADERS!!!!
The Force looked to show some fight when the maul formed, but as soon as the Crusaders were set, there was nothing anyone could do to stop that one. Codie Taylor was the man who had the pill at the back of the pack and was able to just fall over the line without a trouble in the world.
Crusaders – 33
Force – 17
Another try following around 5 knock ons and Holman’s love affair continues.
Jono lances kicking has been rubbish
49′
The Force under the pump now, defending on their own line as the Crusaders go big off the back of the ruck with the forwards… and the home side win a penalty.
The Force need to hold on here.
Crusaders – 28
Force – 17
48′
Well that’s one difference between the two sides. The Force have failed to find touch twice already in this game, yet the Crusaders just found touch for a 5 metre line out from all the way back up on halfway.
Crusaders – 28
Force – 17
47′
The scrum fails again and the Crusaders are awarded the penalty this time. There have been very few scrums this evening that have actually produced ball out the back.
Crusaders – 28
Force – 17
46′
Scrum hits the deck so we’re up for a reset and more time wasting.
Crusaders – 28
Force – 17
45′
The Force playing it safe around the rucks here but they’re struggling to make ground over the advantage line. Brache nearly squeezed through… but the Force lose the pill in the end.
A messy phase of play there ending with a knock on on halfway.
Crusaders – 28
Force – 17