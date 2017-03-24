Horn back in with a shot at Pacquaio

With Manny Pacquaio’s promoter Bob Arum indicating in an interview with LA Times that negotiations for a fight in the UAE with Brit Amir Khan were dead and buried, Aussie boxer Jeff Horn is back into the mix as the WBO’s welterweight champ’s next fight.

Arum was never interested with a fight with Khan, and now that the $30 million payday for Pacquaio is off the cards focus has turned back to his original next opponent Horn.

The fight was supposed to take place at Suncorp Stadium on the 23 April this year but is believed to be pushed back to after the third game of the Origin series later in the year.

Horn’s promoters hope that they can use the State of Origin series to promote the fight with Horn more than willing to wear a Queensland jersey into the ring with the hope that Pacquaio would don a NSW jersey upon his entry.

State of Origin is one of the biggest sporting events in the southern hemisphere and a cross promotion could be great for both sports.

Suncorp Stadium is free the weekend after the third game but the plan is very much still in the early stages.

As Horn is the number-two ranked WBO welterweight contender he has earn this right to this fight and if they can pull off the State of Origin promotion it would definitely surpass Anthony Mundine versus Danny Green II.

It maybe even might be spoken about as Australia’s biggest fight. If it happens please book me a fought row seat, as this would be a once if a lifetime chance to see the best fighter of a generation in action.

I would love to get closer than front row, but it’s unlikely – even for a boxing fan such as myself.

Actually Quade Cooper, you doing anything that night?