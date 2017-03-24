Mark Hunt and Daniel Kelly both set for UFC bouts in Auckland

Take a look at some of this year's best Super Bowl commercials

Australian Olympian Daniel Kelly will look to extend his UFC winning streak to five when he faces American Derek Brunson in New Zealand next month.

The Kelly-Brunson bout is on the UFC undercard to Australia-based heavyweight Mark Hunt’s long-awaited return to hometown Auckland to fight US star Derrick Lewis.

Hunt returned to the octagon this month in a loss to Alistair Overeem after a 10-month self-imposed exile, in protest against the UFC’s perceived leniency for doping cheats.

The 43-year-old is suing the UFC after former opponent Brock Lesnar tested positive to a banned substance.

Hunt, who’s ranked seventh in UFC heavyweight standings, faces a tough encounter against 33-year-old Lewis, whose record stands at 18 wins, including his last six fights, and four losses.

Judoka Kelly, who has represented Australia at four Olympics, most recently beat Rashad Evans in Las Vegas on March 4 after previous wins over Chris Camozzi, Antonio Carlos and Steve Montgomery.

His record stands at 12-1, while opponent Brunson has lost his last two bouts for a record of 16-5.