NRL Round 4 predictions: Roosters to continue hot start

After three rounds of NRL action, the table looks decidedly different to the way many thought it would before the season started. How will Round 4 pan out?

South Sydney Rabbitohs versus Sydney Roosters

Thursday, 22 March

Kick-off: 8:05pm at ANZ Stadium

A 3-0 start is just what Trent Robinson would have hoped for in the off-season and his side look to make it four on the trot when they face their old foe the Rabbitohs to kick off round 4 of the 2017 NRL season.

The Roosters got a lot of luck last week with referees boss Tony Archer admitting to a missed forward pass call that led to the Roosters game-winning try. The good teams find ways to win in this competition. This is usually on skilful ball play and defensive tactics, but they sometimes need a bit of luck as well.

The Bunnies were workmanlike in their win over the Knights. I wasn’t overly impressed with their performance. They lose three players to suspension, including the ill-disciplined and fumbly George Burgess.

These changes have prompted a backline reshuffle with Cody Walker moving to fullback and John Sutton coming into five-eighth. The Roosters have lost captain Jake Friend who will be replaced in the run on side by Connor Watson.

Robert Jennings will see a lot of traffic come his way, as he has seen in the opening rounds of the season. The Roosters will be too clinical and classy for the Rabbits who were lucky to scrape through last week considering many thought a George Burgess elbow deserved a send off.

Prediction: Roosters by 12

Penrith Panthers versus Newcastle Knights

Friday, 24 March

Kick-off: 6:00pm at Pepper Stadium

As I said above, sometimes you get luck and at other times you don’t. The Panthers fall into the latter category after last week but will be encouraged by their performance on the night.

I thought they deserved the two points, but that’s rugby league. They are forced to make one change after James Fisher-Harris suffered a fractured cheekbone last weekend and welcome back Bryce Cartwright in his place. The Knights will make no changes.

Newcastle will be encouraged by their start to the season and the fact that they haven’t been blown away in any of their opening fixtures – a big change from last season. The club are most certainly heading in the right direction but face their sternest Test to date.

Newcastle let in some soft tries last weekend and will be looking to tighten up their edge defence with the likes of Tyrone Peachey and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak lurking. The Panthers will kick away in the final half hour after an early struggle. Prediction: Penrith by 14

Brisbane Broncos versus Canberra Raiders

Friday, 24 March

Kick-off: 8:05pm at Suncorp Stadium

This match has ‘match of the round’ written all over it. For the third time in consecutive weeks, the Broncos face off against a top four contender, when they host the Canberra Raiders.

The Broncos played outstanding defence last weekend and capitalised on the rare opportunities they had the ball in attacking range. The Raiders, as Ricky Stuart put it, have only played one half of football this season.

It was a scintillating half at that, when they blew away the Wests Tigers and romped home by 40 points Sunday afternoon. Neither side will make any changes from their line-ups last weekend.

A tough game to predict, however I have to side with the Broncos at home. The Raiders will be travelling to the Sunshine State with three less days to prepare and that could be costly.

Brisbane must cut down on the number of errors they commit in their own half and stop gifting quality field position to their opponents. Prediction: Brisbane by 6.

Manly Sea Eagles versus Canterbury Bulldogs

Saturday, 25 March 17

Kick-off: 4:30pm at Lottoland

Against most tipsters reckoning the Sea Eagles triumphed in North Queensland, which has not been a happy hunting ground for even the best clubs in the league over the past few seasons. The Bulldogs also got themselves off the mark for 2017 with a win at their home away from home in Dunedin over the Warriors.

Manly welcome back Martin Taupau and Addin Fonua-Blake from suspension which will strengthen what has been a depleted front row to start the season.

This is a coin flip game for mine. I saw enough from Manly defensively last week to be able to curtail the Bulldogs offensively. The fatigue factor of playing in North Queensland and backing up six days later will be interesting for Trent Barrett’s men, but this early in the season I wouldn’t expect that to play too big of a factor.

Prediction: Manly by 2.