Panthers hold Newcastle scoreless with 40-point win

The Penrith Panthers have put on a dominant display to record their biggest ever win over the Newcastle Knights, who they held scoreless at Pepper Stadium.

The 40-0 victory is the biggest margin the Panthers have ever produced over Newcastle, and they controlled the clash from start to finish, with the Knights probably lucky they didn’t concede something closer to 60 or 70.

As much as the Panthers controlled the game, they still have plenty to work on as they racked up 13 errors and at times – particularly the back end of the first half – struggled to convert their opportunities.

It was a fast start and a strong run through the second half, but Newcastle’s defence did at times rise to the occasion and continued to show their growth from last year, when they undoubtedly would have let in four or five more tries.

The game was played at a cracking pace and even when the Knights did have the ball they were able to roll up the field pretty comfortably and even though they couldn’t convert, it has raised a few questions about the Panthers defence

Penrith are the team to talk about though, with Matt Moylan, Nathan Cleary and Te Maire Martin rolling through all match on the back off a dominance rarely seen from any club in the forwards and some superb work from their outside backs, with Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and Tyrone Peachey both playing superb games.

The hosts came flying out of the gate and it took just four minutes for the scoring to get underway with a strong set of six before Penrith put on a move to the right side, with Dean Whare collecting a ball from Matt Moylan and then throwing a flick pass for Watene-Zelezniak who flew over in the corner.

Corey Harawira-Naera would be next over almost 20 minutes later as there was a spread to the left, Nathan Cleary taking on the line and firing a flat ball for the debutant to score the first try of his career.

Te Maire Martin then kept the scoreboard ticking over with a try to himself as he brought it right, caught the defence napping and took the line on himself to burst over for a try.

Another try came just five minutes later and nine minutes from halftime with Te Maire Martin and Nathan Cleary combining on the left to send Harawira through the line, who then assisted Peachey to score in the corner.

At the halftime break, it was 22-0, but there was a feeling it should have been more.

A somewhat baffling penalty goal would get the scoring underway in the second half, but the Panthers continued to dominate the game with Peter Wallace taking a strong run from dummy half past some lazy marker defence to be next onto the scoresheet.

With all the running, Dean Whare was the next to get over the strike for Penrith. It came after a dropout and monster run from Reagan Campbell-Gillard, who was the best forwards, with Whare eventually crossing after a play involved both Cleary and Martin, before Zelezniak threw the final ball in some space.

The final try was just a few minutes from time, with Nathan Cleary going through some soft defence before kicking the goal and making it 40 for one of the competition’s most exciting teams.

The Knights now shape up for a tough trip to the Shire next week against the Cronulla Sharks, while the Panthers also hit the road travelling to Melbourne for a match that will test their credentials against the Storm.

In Penrith though, it’s the Panthers running out convincing winners and elevating their season record to two and two.

Match Statistics

Tries: Panthers (7), Knights (0)

Goals: Panthers (5/7), Knights (nil)

Penalty goals: Panthers (1/1), Knights (nil)

Possession: Panthers (62%), Knights (38%)

Completions: Panthers (34/44), Knights (20/28)

All runs: Panthers (197), Knights (131)

All run metres: Panthers (1963), Knights (1124)

Line breaks: Panthers (9), Knights (0)

Offloads: Panthers (14), Knights (7)

Tackles: Panthers (227), Knights (394)

Missed tackled: Panthers (22), Knights (37)

Penalties: Panthers (10), Knights (8)

Errors: Panthers (13), Knights (13)

Final score

Penrith Panthers 40

Newcastle Knights 0