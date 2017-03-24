Penrith Panthers vs Newcastle Knights: NRL live scores, blog

That's why they call him the Flash

The Penrith Panthers will be out to make a statement when they host the always brave Newcastle Knights. Join The Roar for all the action from 6pm (AEDT).

The Panthers were unlucky to lose in controversial circumstances at the hands of the Roosters last week, but while the two points went begging they showed their premiership credentials.

After being hammered by the St George Illawarra Dragons in Round 1, Penrith had a big win against the Wests Tigers in Round 2 – although that’s hard to get a read on, given the Tigers have fired their coach.

While the loss against the Roosters last weekend was a crushing blow, the mountain men were in the contest the whole way. Against arguably the form team of the competition that’s no easy feat.

With such a young halves combination, in Te Maire Martin and Nathan Cleary, Anthony Griffin’s men were always going to take a while to find their groove, but this could prove a statement game for them.

Despite being named to play during the week, Bryce Cartwright will once again be out with an ankle injury, with Sitaleki Akauola named to start in his place.

The Knights meanwhile are already an improved team on the one we saw in 2016 and picked up their first win in 336 days in their Round 2 clash with the Gold Coast Titans.

Newcastle then almost knocked over the struggling South Sydney Rabbitohs last week. They haven’t been blown out of a game yet, but haven’t faced a team the calibre of Penrith, so this shapes as a challenge to stay competitive.

While the signing of Jamie Buhrer has added plenty of experience to the side, the keys for Newcastle are their kicking game and attacking creativity, led by Trent Hodksinon and youngster Brock Lamb, who has made an impressive start to his career.

Prediction

The Panthers won’t lose this – the only question is the winning margin. Unfortunately, it could be on the large side.

Panthers by 20.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the match from 6pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to add a comment below.