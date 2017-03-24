Penrith Panthers vs Newcastle Knights: NRL live scores, blog

The Penrith Panthers will be out to make a statement when they host the always brave Newcastle Knights. Join The Roar for all the action from 6pm (AEDT).
The Panthers were unlucky to lose in controversial circumstances at the hands of the Roosters last week, but while the two points went begging they showed their premiership credentials.
After being hammered by the St George Illawarra Dragons in Round 1, Penrith had a big win against the Wests Tigers in Round 2 – although that’s hard to get a read on, given the Tigers have fired their coach.
While the loss against the Roosters last weekend was a crushing blow, the mountain men were in the contest the whole way. Against arguably the form team of the competition that’s no easy feat.
With such a young halves combination, in Te Maire Martin and Nathan Cleary, Anthony Griffin’s men were always going to take a while to find their groove, but this could prove a statement game for them.
Despite being named to play during the week, Bryce Cartwright will once again be out with an ankle injury, with Sitaleki Akauola named to start in his place.
The Knights meanwhile are already an improved team on the one we saw in 2016 and picked up their first win in 336 days in their Round 2 clash with the Gold Coast Titans.
Newcastle then almost knocked over the struggling South Sydney Rabbitohs last week. They haven’t been blown out of a game yet, but haven’t faced a team the calibre of Penrith, so this shapes as a challenge to stay competitive.
While the signing of Jamie Buhrer has added plenty of experience to the side, the keys for Newcastle are their kicking game and attacking creativity, led by Trent Hodksinon and youngster Brock Lamb, who has made an impressive start to his career.
Prediction
The Panthers won’t lose this – the only question is the winning margin. Unfortunately, it could be on the large side.
Panthers by 20.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the match from 6pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to add a comment below.
Thoughts on the first half Roarers?
HALFTIME
The Penrith Panthers look to be well on the way to a victory after an unrelenting first half display against the Newcastle Knights which has them 22 points to the good at halftime.
Penrith haven’t conceded a point over the first 40 minutes and were the dominant team all the way through the first 40, the side rolling up the field with ease and even squandering a few chances on their way to the big lead.
Newcastle’s defence has been simply powerless to stop the Panthers attack, and there was a point where the visitors hadn’t touched the ball for a 20 minute period, with penalties getting in the way of them building any momentum.
Penrith have been clicking on all cylinders. Their forwards have had it all their own way bringing the ball out of their own end, with Anthony Griffin’s men regularly making 70 or more metres in a set, which has made life easy for Matt Moylan, Te Maire Martin and Nathan Cleary to cause havoc on the attack.
When the Knights have had the ball they have put in a reasonable performance. They have made easy metres through the middle of the park, but not yet managed to capitalise on any of their opportunities. With their defence getting shelled, it was a must to put some points on the board, especially in the last five minutes of the half when they controlled the ball.
Despite having the ball, it was clear to see the Newcastle side was extrenely tired and it’s tough to see where they mount a comeback from.
It took just four minutes for the scoring to get underway with the Panthers rolling up the field through the forwards before they put on a move to the right-hand side, with Dean Whare collecting a ball from Matt Moylan and then throwing a flick ball for Dallin Watene-Zelezniak who flew over in the corner.
Corey Harawira-Naera would be next over almost 20 minutes later as there was a spread to the left, Nathan Cleary taking on the line and firing a flat ball for the debutant to score the first try of his career.
Te Maire Martin then kept the scoreboard ticking over with a try to himself as he brought it right, caught the defence napping and took the line on himself to burst over for a try.
Another try came just five minutes later and nine minutes from halftime with Te Maire Martin and Nathan Cleary combining on the left to send Harawira through the line, who then assisted Peachey to score in the corner.
At the halftime break then, it’s all Penrith.
Score
Penrith Panthers 22
Newcastle Knights 0
HALFTIME
The Panthers will just play out the half with a couple of runs here and as the siren goes, it’s Zelezniak taking the tackle.
Way, way too easy for the Panthers over the first 40 and they take a 22-point lead with a clean sheet into the sheds.
Penrith Panthers 22
Newcastle Knights 0
40′ – Nathan Ross brings Newcastle to halfway before Gagai takes a run through the middle. Levi goes to Hodkinson now before they go left through Peter Mata’utia who flicks it onto Sione and he is taken a metre out. Back to the mdidle and they lose a lot of ground there. Last play and it’s Buhrer with a grubber, but Blake comes up with it.
Panthers 22
Knights 0
39′ – It’s Tyrone Peachey charging from dummy half here to get this set rolling before Moylan shapes to pass but takes a tackle back on the left. Akauola comes through the middle to halfway now before Moylan gets involved again, finds Zelezniak underneath and he is taken there. Merrin now with an offload but it’s dropped by Martin and Mata’utia goes on the counter.
Panthers 22
Knights 0
38′ – Stone charges forward on the first play for the Knights before they come right and Buhrer goes inside for Ross but he can’t get through. Levi has a go from dummy half now but is held up. The Knights roll back to the middle now and the pass from Hodkinson to Wardel is dropped cold.
Panthers 22
Knights 0
38′ – The Knights with it through Wardel on the first play before Stockwell links with Saifiti who is held five out. Hodkinson tackled on the next run and it’s another penalty.
Panthers 22
Knights 0
35′ – Newcastle absolutely out on their feet here, but they finally get their hands on the footy. They bring it out of their own ten metre zone through Stone and then spread right for Buhrer to get involved. Great run from Gagai now as he picks up 15 or so metres before they stick short side and there is an offload from Lamb to Buhrer at halfway, with Gagai ending up with it and beating one. Stone to Hodksinon in the middle now before they run it on the last and that’s a shocker – Stockwell brought to ground, but the Panthers pick up a penalty.
Panthers 22
Knights 0
35′ – Merrin brings it forward on the first play before Yeo is taken about 6 or 7 metres out. They now come left and Cleary goes out the back to Martin who sends it inside to Moylan but he can’t get over. Wallace looks to go from dummy half now but he drops it.
Knights stop one.
Panthers 22
Knights 0
34′ – Brock Lamb once again gets is back underway and Akauola almost drops it running back off the fence, but juggles and saves it to take the tackle. Latu with the next run before Yeo spreads left for Whare who sends Zelezniak on the inside and he beats a few before linking with Wallace who is taken 10 out. Cleary gets a bit lost with it now before finding Merrin who has it raked out.
Penalty Panthers and this is just incredible at the moment. Panthers on fire.
Panthers 22
Knights 0