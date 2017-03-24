Ricciardo ready to roar as F1’s fastest cars return to Albert Park

You can sum up the atmosphere of Formula One’s opening race of the season with one word: optimism.

With 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg not returning to defend his title, the scene has been set for a raft of changes and improvements, and as the curtain raiser for the season all eyes are on the Australian Grand Prix to see if the regulation changes have delivered the goods.

So what should an average punter sitting in the grandstands expect? In short, fierce-looking cars and faster lap times. In fact, this year’s machinery could end up being the fastest that we’ve seen in the modern era – and possibly ever.

Australian Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo has quite a challenge on his hands if he wants to claim the first maiden victory on home soil. He is playing a straight bat to the all-too-familiar hype and speculation regarding his chances of victory.

“It’d be nice,” he said, flashing his trademark grin. “I think if anyone could win just one race they’d always say their home [race], so that’d be cool.”

Even if Daniel isn’t standing on the top step coming Sunday night, there’s every reason to believe the grievances of the fans have been addressed in the off-season.

Aerodynamic improvements are delivering increased downforce which, combined with wider profile tyres, seem to have produced the desired effect of cars that are up to five seconds faster.

Ultimately with this additional speed the cars become more difficult and demanding to drive, but it’s a challenge that has drivers up and down the grid excited.

“It’s more physical this year,” admitted Ricciardo. “I think we’ve all done our work in the pre-season and we feel like we’re coming in as well-prepared as possible.”

Setting faster laps times is one thing, but translating that into exciting racing is another.

“For the fans here this weekend, to see the cars on track, the cornering speeds, they are going to see that,” said Ricciardo. “Hopefully we’re cornering quicker than anyone else.”

Additional safety measures that have been taken by track organisers lend credence to the claims that the cars have made genuine speed gains.

It’s frightening to think back on Fernando Alonso’s spectacular crash from last year – during which he turned his car into the world’s most expensive carbon-fibre canoe – and consider that this year’s cars will be even more explosive when they hit the track.

Although pre-season testing times should be taken with a grain of salt, Ferrari have shown just enough of their hand to suggest that it will be a straight fight between Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton into Turn 1 when the lights go out.

But even if there’s daylight between Ricciardo and the Mercedes and Ferrari’s during the race, he’ll be keenly aware of the challenge from Max Verstappen in the sister Red Bull.

“He’s obviously fast and it’s his third year now,” confessed Riccardo about his teammate, “so although he’s young he’s no longer a rookie anymore.”

We’ll find out in the next few days whether the regulation changes play into Ricciardo’s strengths or not, but confirming his standing as the team’s premier driver in these first few races will build Daniel’s case for their assistance throughout the season.

Despite the team’s insistence that they are completely even-handed in their driver management these days, their reputation for favouritism is all too familiar to seasoned Australian Formula One fans.