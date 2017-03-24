Roaring out your speakers: the songs to get you through a massive weekend of sports

A look at the biggest stories from our sporting world this week and the musical soundtrack they inspire. Crank these tunes out as you ready yourself for a huge weekend in front of the telly, or your headphones on your way to the stadium.

Come Back and Stay – Paul Young

This is being sung by millions across Australia. Firstly, it’s Swans fans.

It’s been years since the greatest goal kicker in the game’s history has been associated in any way. We’ve longed for Tony Lockett to emerge from his NSW hideaway and be a part of our lives, and he’s now helping the Swans in an official capacity as a forward coach. Could he help Buddy break his own record? Please stay for good this time.

It wasn’t only Hawthorn fans who have missed Roughy. We’re all delighted he could overcome his cancer battles and would’ve been happy just to see him playing again.

Jarryd will represent the Hawks as captain this Saturday, just increasing our pride and respect. Please stay for good this time.

Bob Murphy’s coach wanted him back so badly, he was called upon the grand final dais and awarded a medal for coaching a premiership. The Dogs’ skipper will be out on the hallowed MCG this Friday night leading a premiership defense – this seemed incomprehensible even six months ago. Please stay for good this time.

Overall, the fans of all 18 teams and even the families of umpires are just happy to see footy back again.

Dogs Are The Best People – The Fauves

Jordan De Goey stuffed up royally this week, firstly blaming his dog for a bizarre off-field injury to his hand.

This song celebrates the great things dogs provide our lives daily, but preaches despair at the regular failings of humans, explicitly LYING.

“He never lied to me once, he never flaunted my trust”, yet his dog was firstly blamed, exploited, and Jordan’s lies cost him an extra 3-week suspension to be served once his hand heals.

The Distance – Cake

A no-explanation-necessary ode to the Formula One Grand Prix winding through Melbourne this week.

Love Potion Number 9 – The Searchers

The India versus Australia Test series has been arguably the most captivating of the decade. Plenty of argy-bargy, some incredible performances and records, but the most amazing detail has emerged on the eve of the AFL season.

He remains an imposing enemy figure, but Virat Kohli’s form with the bat this series as been far from inspiring. His batting average over the first 3 Tests is a paltry 9.2.

Fitting, considering his AFL team of choice. This joke will never get old.

Note: Chris Holland @TheSongNerd is one of the music programmers at radio station GOLD104.3 in Melbourne.

