Smith on the outer as Reds ring the changes for Jaguares clash

Wallabies great George Smith has been left out of Queensland’s Super Rugby clash against the Jaguares in Argentina in one of six changes to starting side.
Smith will be replaced by Adam Korczyk at openside flanker on Saturday (Sunday morning AEDT), while experienced Wallabies lock Rob Simmons has been dropped for the returning Izack Rodda, who has overcome a head injury.
Coach Nick Stiles said Smith had been rested for what’s looming as a crucial clash for the Reds, who are battling with a 1-3 win-loss record this season.
“George has come off a Japanese season where he has played a lot of rugby and we knew when we signed George and Stephen Moore, that for us to get the best out of them, we just had to manage them,” Stiles said.
“This was just one part of doing that.”
Wallabies captain Moore has been recalled to the starting line-up in place of young hooker Andrew Ready after being benched for the Reds’ loss to the Lions in Johannesburg last weekend.
Jake McIntyre replaces suspended five-eighth Quade Cooper and halfback James Tuttle will make his run-on debut in a new-look halves pairing, with Nick Frisby dropping to the bench.
Prop James Slipper, whose season is over due to a Achilles injury, has been replaced by Markus Vanzati who will make his run-on debut.
Leroy Houston has taken the No.6 jersey off Hendrik Tui.
Former Brisbane NRL winger Lachlan Maranta is a chance to make his Super Rugby debut having secured a bench spot.
Queensland: Karmichael Hunt, Izaia Perese, Samu Kerevi, Duncan Paia’aua, Eto Nabuli, Jake McIntyre, James Tuttle, Scott Higginbotham, Adam Korczyk, Leroy Houston, Kane Douglas, Izack Rodda, Sam Talakai, Stephen Moore (capt), Markus Vanzati. Replacements: Andrew Ready, Kirwan Sanday, Taniela Tupou, Lukhan Tui, Hendrick Tui, Nick Frisby, Lachlan Maranta, Chris Kurindrani.
March 24th 2017 @ 10:39am
Fionn said | March 24th 2017 @ 10:39am | ! Report
This is what it has come to. Despite still being the best forward in his team George Smith, the greatest Wallaby of all time, has been so let down by a Reds outfit playing so horrendously—despite being so good on paper—that he’s either been given the shaft or else need to take some time off in order to regroup and to start playing again.
Sad times.
March 24th 2017 @ 11:15am
puff said | March 24th 2017 @ 11:15am | ! Report
Fionn, a worry, in all the preseason hype the Red were described as the cream of OZ super rugby. Yet their assignment against the Jaguares at Estadio Jose Amalfitani will again test their steadfastness. At 36, Smith no-longer has young legs and has not been that effective in open play. Therefore, to manage his longevity, why is he not a bench player, like they intended using Moore?
March 24th 2017 @ 10:42am
Hello said | March 24th 2017 @ 10:42am | ! Report
Glad to see Frisby on the bench. Will be good to see how Tuttle goes
March 24th 2017 @ 10:50am
KingCowboy said | March 24th 2017 @ 10:50am | ! Report
No disrespect meant to the guy but is Lachlan Maranta the best option Qld has? There must be a young kid running around who is a better option!
March 24th 2017 @ 10:58am
Harry said | March 24th 2017 @ 10:58am | ! Report
Moore, Douglas and Higginbotham need to step up and show some leadership.
Wayne Smithin todays Oz …
… Stiles warned this would be a rugged, difficult match.”The Jaguares are a very passionate side. They play with physicality and their hearts on their sleeve,” he said.
Strange. They used to say that once about Queensland.