Smith on the outer as Reds ring the changes for Jaguares clash

Wallabies great George Smith has been left out of Queensland’s Super Rugby clash against the Jaguares in Argentina in one of six changes to starting side.

Smith will be replaced by Adam Korczyk at openside flanker on Saturday (Sunday morning AEDT), while experienced Wallabies lock Rob Simmons has been dropped for the returning Izack Rodda, who has overcome a head injury.

Coach Nick Stiles said Smith had been rested for what’s looming as a crucial clash for the Reds, who are battling with a 1-3 win-loss record this season.

“George has come off a Japanese season where he has played a lot of rugby and we knew when we signed George and Stephen Moore, that for us to get the best out of them, we just had to manage them,” Stiles said.

“This was just one part of doing that.”

Wallabies captain Moore has been recalled to the starting line-up in place of young hooker Andrew Ready after being benched for the Reds’ loss to the Lions in Johannesburg last weekend.

Jake McIntyre replaces suspended five-eighth Quade Cooper and halfback James Tuttle will make his run-on debut in a new-look halves pairing, with Nick Frisby dropping to the bench.

Prop James Slipper, whose season is over due to a Achilles injury, has been replaced by Markus Vanzati who will make his run-on debut.

Leroy Houston has taken the No.6 jersey off Hendrik Tui.

Former Brisbane NRL winger Lachlan Maranta is a chance to make his Super Rugby debut having secured a bench spot.

Queensland: Karmichael Hunt, Izaia Perese, Samu Kerevi, Duncan Paia’aua, Eto Nabuli, Jake McIntyre, James Tuttle, Scott Higginbotham, Adam Korczyk, Leroy Houston, Kane Douglas, Izack Rodda, Sam Talakai, Stephen Moore (capt), Markus Vanzati. Replacements: Andrew Ready, Kirwan Sanday, Taniela Tupou, Lukhan Tui, Hendrick Tui, Nick Frisby, Lachlan Maranta, Chris Kurindrani.