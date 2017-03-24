Socceroos’ road to Russia could turn into our highway to hell

If the Socceroos can’t beat Iraq on neutral territory on the road to Russia, perhaps they don’t deserve to qualify for the World Cup at all.
What on earth do we make of last night’s 1-1 draw on a skating rink of a pitch in Tehran?
There’s no doubt the playing surface hindered Australia’s attempts to play the kind of passing game coach Ange Postecoglou demands of his sides.
But there’s something so frustrating about watching Australia’s midfielders mis-hit pass after pass, mis-control ball after ball and generally make the wrong decision time after time in the final attacking third.
What is the point, for example, of sending Tim Cahill on as a substitute and then trying to dink little balls in behind the defence?
Why would Massimo Luongo choose to hit a low cross with the outside of his foot – the 90 minutes in his legs notwithstanding – when Cahill is screaming for the ball at the far post?
“Sometimes we just lacked a bit of composure,” Postecoglou told Fox Sports at the end of the match – and if it wasn’t for goalkeeper Mitch Langerak, the result could have been far worse.
Postecoglou’s surprise decision to start Langerak in goal instead of Mat Ryan, not to mention switch to a 3-4-3 formation, speaks volumes about a coach determined to avoid complacency.
But as bold as Postecoglou’s selections were, and as positive as he expects his team to be, the question has to be asked of whether a wet PAS Stadium almost cloaked in darkness is really the place to be experimenting?
“Our performance probably didn’t warrant three points today,” Postecoglou told Simon Hill – although had one of several Socceroos buried gilt-edged chances, they would have been well clear by the time Ahmed Yasin hooked home his 76th-minute equaliser.
The team is clearly struggling in front of goal – that’s now three World Cup qualifiers in succession that Australia has failed to score from open play in – and despite a solid performance from Tomi Juric up front, the Socceroos still looked relatively toothless in attack.
Wide man Robbie Kruse had a game to forget, and were it not for his headed goal, the same could largely be said of his counterpart Mathew Leckie.
Meanwhile, the back three looked stretched from the get-go, with Mark Milligan enduring an uncharacteristically torrid time in the heart of the defence.
Yet for all the times the plucky Iraqis sliced through the Australian defence – particularly in the second half – the Socceroos still butchered a handful of chances to win it.
Despite all his stellar performances at Championship high-fliers Huddersfield, Aaron Mooy is yet to truly his stamp his authority on the national team.
And in a performance crying out for some leadership in midfield, Mooy too often looked to push the pass when he could have put his foot on the ball and taken responsibility for the tempo of the game.
Perhaps the standout performance, aside from Juric, came from Burton Albion midfielder Jackson Irvine.
The lanky midfielder certainly has the physique to dominate in the middle of the park, but he was surprisingly fleet of foot on a truly diabolical playing surface.
Irvine will have done his reputation no harm at all in the decidedly English conditions, and he will surely be one of the first names on the team-sheet for Tuesday night’s vital game in Sydney.
If ever the Socceroos needed Sydney’s football-going public to turn out for the national team, it’s now, for a simply must-win game against the United Arab Emirates.
Postecoglou must surely have hoped to have accrued more than ten points from six games played, even if Australia enjoys the benefit of playing three of its final four games at home.
There’s simply no more margin for error, lest the road to Russia turn into our very own highway to hell.
March 24th 2017 @ 7:21am
Franko said | March 24th 2017 @ 7:21am | ! Report
I really rate Ange but 3 at the back with a DM dropping in is what Gombau did with AU and isais.
Takes more than a training camp to perfect.
March 24th 2017 @ 7:25am
SmithHatesMaxwell said | March 24th 2017 @ 7:25am | ! Report
They will have to hope for a third place playoff now. Simple as that.
And even that will tough if they lose to the UAE next week.
The UAE and Thailand are absolute must wins now, and they’ll probably have to at least win one of the matches against Japan and Saudi Arabia with the other match being kept to a draw.
The Socceroos just aren’t that good with the Asian Cup win two years ago was a false dawn. The Socceroos were ranked 100 in the world in 2014 and it looks like not much has changed since then.
Blaming the surface in any way is ridiculous. It might detract from the “quality”, but it doesn’t all of a sudden nullify skill. Iraq looked like they had better technical skills than Australia.
Where are the Viduka’s, Kewell’s and Cahill’s? Are they all playing football in the AFL?
March 24th 2017 @ 7:32am
punter said | March 24th 2017 @ 7:32am | ! Report
Where is the UAE or Japan of the AFL, oh that’s right, it’s only played in 3 states.
I hope we always remain no 1 in the world in AFL, oh that’s right, no one else even knows this game exist.
March 24th 2017 @ 7:46am
SmithHatesMaxwell said | March 24th 2017 @ 7:46am | ! Report
Football seems to get first pick of the best ball athletes in Australia, with soccer coming down the list. That’s just the way it is unfortunately. Soccer does have better participation numbers that football, but I think that’s because a lot of parents like to make their young children participate in a non-contact form of recreation.
There’s a real dearth of talent in Australian soccer right now. Cahill is approaching 40 and will likely start the match against the UAE next week, otherwise we will have no real hope of creating scoring opportunities in general play.
March 24th 2017 @ 7:48am
Waz said | March 24th 2017 @ 7:48am | ! Report
Mr Football?
March 24th 2017 @ 7:50am
Swampy said | March 24th 2017 @ 7:50am | ! Report
Why are you having a go at suggesting better athletes are going to AFL – it could be true, same in Qld and NSW – the cream of the crop could be playing RL. Maybe our best athletes are playing cricket or surfing or basketball or hockey. Football doesn’t have ownership of children’s choices for sport.
March 24th 2017 @ 8:12am
SmithHatesMaxwell said | March 24th 2017 @ 8:12am | ! Report
Either the best athletes are going to the AFL (which is my belief).
Or, Australian soccer has been asleep at the wheel in not developing junior players into professionals who can shine at international level.
In fact, forget international level.
At Asian level we can’t compete in terms of technical skills. In the last two qualifiers we have been taught lessons by Thailand and Iraq. One country has no real soccer tradition and the other is a failed state lacking amenities and institutions.
Maybe soccer in Australia needs to look at what the Thais and Iraqis are doing to develop their talent because at a technical level they’re better than Australia despite all of their sports scientists and training camps.
March 24th 2017 @ 7:34am
jamesb said | March 24th 2017 @ 7:34am | ! Report
Ange’s impression of Antonio Conte didn’t work. Quite simply, he doesn’t have the cattle to execute a back three formation. He doesn’t have a player with a big motor like N’golo Kante.
We are in a spot of bother. Even though we have three home games to come, we are three points behind Saudi Arabia and Japan. We need those two teams to be dropping points somewhere in the remaining matches.
March 24th 2017 @ 7:57am
AZ_RBB said | March 24th 2017 @ 7:57am | ! Report
If Saudis and Japan win on Tuesday we can forget about top 2.
I’m taking this a little more personally because Russia 2018 might be my first and best chance to go to a World Cup. I think I’ll go regardless of whether we qualify but it won’t be the same
And to think people were saying that qualifying through Asia had become too easy for Aus. Ha!
March 24th 2017 @ 8:05am
jamesb said | March 24th 2017 @ 8:05am | ! Report
The way we are going, we probably need those extra asian spots when 2026 comes around.
March 24th 2017 @ 8:15am
SmithHatesMaxwell said | March 24th 2017 @ 8:15am | ! Report
And to think a couple of months ago everyone on here was complaining how it diminishes the World Cup to allow such mediocre teams to compete.
March 24th 2017 @ 7:39am
Buddy said | March 24th 2017 @ 7:39am | ! Report
It was a rusty or ropey performance alright and a night of poor decisions. It seemed that everytime the ball was fed out to Robbie Kruse, he made a poor choice and another attack was scuppered. I only single Robbie out as I nearly always enjoy watching him play and felt his pain last night s he appeared to know what was wrong but could not fix it. It seemed like a psychological war was raging, one where the players knew what they had to do but couldn’t control their mindset to execute the plan. I would have been upset with my local under 14 side if they passed the ball to the opposition on as many occasions as happened in lst night’s game.
Still, the Iraq team were no slouches and I often feel that collectively we underestimate many asian teams. The standard has improved dramatically over the years and just thinking and believing that the socceroos are superior is totally the wrong approach. The days of sailing through Oceania qualifiers and then fearing and struggling against South American teams, or even Scotland back in the 80’s are but a distant memory. These days the expectation is to sail through the early rounds of qualifiers and then hope that not all the powerhouses of asia are drawn in the same group and qualification will follow. It is quite obvious that is not the case at all. One aspect to note is that playing against the socceroos is likely to provide great motivation in opponents in the same way that a non league side performs in the FA Cup in the UK ( think Lincoln City’s run in 2017). So the first obstacle to overcome is the whole mindset when approaching games that the media and the fans expect to be a formality. PS – China beat ROK last night so perhaps we are seeing the change that is craved at least in People’s Republic!
March 24th 2017 @ 7:54am
SmithHatesMaxwell said | March 24th 2017 @ 7:54am | ! Report
“One aspect to note is that playing against the socceroos is likely to provide great motivation in opponents in the same way that a non league side performs in the FA Cup in the UK ( think Lincoln City’s run in 2017).”
Australia was ranked 100 in the world at the last World Cup. Yes, they won the Asian Cup but they benefited greatly from being at home and not having to play Japan. Sure, they beat South Korea in the final, but lost to South Korea in the group stage.
They beat Kuwait, Oman, China and the UAE on the way to that final. I’d expect them to win all those 4 matches at home, which they did.
March 24th 2017 @ 7:43am
Swampy said | March 24th 2017 @ 7:43am | ! Report
We’re unbeaten at least lol.
I don’t care what the media claim – at international level I just don’t see Aaron Mooy being the creative genius that is talked up. He’s slow, slow to the ball, slow on the ball and frequently turns the ball over. He might star at A-League or Championship level but Internationals seem a step too high for his athletic ability.
However, I also think we hugely over rate our team’s abilities. There is not a single player playing regularly at a decent club. We are what we are. The results probably match our ability.
That raises a greater question – in a time where more and more kids are playing soccer – and yes it’s been 11 years since ‘that night in Sydney’ we should be seeing the fruits of that period of interest coming through as 18-21 year olds.
Where has it gone wrong?
March 24th 2017 @ 7:48am
Onside said | March 24th 2017 @ 7:48am | ! Report
Mile Jedinak, continues to be selected for way past his use by date.
Lucas Neil, was continually selected for, way past his use by date.