WATCH: Late Iraq equaliser leads to fourth consecutive Socceroos draw

The Socceroos have again had to settle for a draw in their World Cup qualifying campaign, this time against Iraq in Tehran.



Though Iraq was promising up front for much of the first half, it was nonetheless Australia that managed to score first, with winger Mathew Leckie heading home from an Aaron Mooy corner in the 40th minute.

However, Iraq weren’t deterred and continued to pile on the pressure.

Australian keeper Mitch Langerak did what he could to keep Iraq at bay, producing two fine saves, and the Socceroos were lucky to avoid conceding a handball penalty against defender Milos Degenek.

But they were unable to hold Iraq’s momentum, as a superb cross from Ali Adnan saw Ahmed Yasin find the back of the net in the 76th minute.

The draw places further pressure on the Socceroos for their remaining World Cup qualifiers.