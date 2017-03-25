AFLW Grand Final: Brisbane Lions vs Adelaide Crows live scores, blog

It all comes down to this! After seven weeks of cracking AFLW action, the Brisbane Lions and Adelaide Crows will battle it out to see who will be the first ever AFLW premiers. Join The Roar on Saturday afternoon for live scores and a blog of the inaugural AFLW Grand Final from 1:55pm AEDT.
The old sporting adage “offence wins games, but defence wins championships” will be put to the test at Metricon Stadium as Brisbane’s stingy backline and counter-attacking gameplan is matched up against the Crows’ high-scoring forward weaponry.
Despite going through the season undefeated (6 wins and 1 draw), the Lions will not get the true home final they deserve. The game was due to be played at the Gabba, however the decision was made to move to Metricon Stadium after the Gabba’s surface struggled to recover from an Adele concert earlier in the month.
Venue issues aside, both teams will be counting down the seconds until the opening siren.
For Craig Starcevich’s Lions, it’s all about defense. They ranked last in clearances and second last for disposals and inside 50s. This is amazing for a team who didn’t lose a game for the season.
If Brisbane can control the ball off half-back and move it forward efficiently, it will not only allow them to pinpoint tall targets Tayla Harris and Sabrina Frederick-Traub, it will also slow down Adelaide’s fast ball movement.
Adelaide’s season got off to a flying start before losses to Brisbane and Melbourne brought the Crows back down to earth. They bounced back however with a dominant last round performance against Collingwood.
While the Lions used defence and efficient ball movement to win games, the Crows swarmed their opposition with tackling pressure – led by Ebony Marinoff’s 10 tackles per game – and forward 50 entries.
If Adelaide are to lift the trophy at the end of the game, they’ll need to match their league-leading 31 inside 50s average.
Prediction
If Adelaide get reward for forward 50 entries, they will have every chance of knocking off the Lions.
Brisbane will need to put a lot of time and effort in keeping Crows’ superstars Erin Phillips and Sarah Perkins quiet.
If the goal-scoring duo have a major impact on the game, the trophy will be heading home with them to the City of Churches.
Let’s just hope both teams can put their nerves aside and deliver a contest as tough and exciting as their round 5 clash.
Best On Ground: Erin Phillips.
Adelaide to win by 7 points.
2:37pm
Phil Raymond said | 2:37pm | ! Report
Sedunary’s quick snap is slapped through by the Brisbane defense. Adelaide’s forward press has locked the ball in again.
Sarah Allan takes a flying shot at goal that misses for the Crows. More pressure and another rushed behind. Brisbane just hanging on here.
Brisbane 2.0.12
Adelaide 2.8.18
2:36pm
Maggie said | 2:36pm | ! Report
Crowd of 14,300 recorded by second quarter and still building. Excellent numbers. And very vocal for the Lions! (as would be expected).
2:37pm
Phil Raymond said | 2:37pm | ! Report
Brisbane crowd not really happy with the men in yellow.
2:34pm
Phil Raymond said | 2:34pm | ! Report
Frederick-Traub takes a great contested mark at half forward. She runs over the 50 and goes long to the goal line. The umpire’s whistle goes as Sabrina is dealt with after the kick.
Wuetschner takes the free and kicks another goal for the Lions.
Brisbane 2.0.12
Adelaide 2.3.15
2:30pm
Phil Raymond said | 2:30pm | ! Report
Chelsea Randall wins a crucial 1 on 3 contest on half back.
Jess Sedunary finds herself all alone 40m out. She takes too long to kick and is run down by a desperate Lutkins.
7 minutes to go
2:27pm
Phil Raymond said | 2:27pm | ! Report
A quick kick inside 50 sails over the pack and Erin Phillips reads it best to mark. She passes it off to Courtney Cramey. After a little confusion, it is called touched on the line for one behind.
The Crows have set up their zone. They get the ball back and Phillips snaps a behind.
Brisbane 1.0.6
Adelaide 2.3.15
2:24pm
Phil Raymond said | 2:24pm | ! Report
A scrappy start to the quarter as both sides struggle to find clear possessions.
2:22pm
Phil Raymond said | 2:22pm | ! Report
As the second quarter gets underway, momentum is going to play a massive part of this game. Field position and efficient entries are key to winning.
2:20pm
Phil Raymond said | 2:20pm | ! Report
Georgia Bevan leads Adelaide will 6 disposals, while Gibson and Varnhagen have kicked a goal each.
For Brisbane, Leah Kaslar has picked up 6 touches of her own in defense. Jess Wuetschner with the Lions only goal.
2:17pm
Phil Raymond said | 2:17pm | ! Report
QUARTER TIME
A frenetic opening quarter kicked off by Kellie Gibson’s running snap within 30 seconds.
The Lions controlled possession through the middle part of the quarter before Adelaide wrestled back the momentum to hold a 7 point quarter time lead.
BRISBANE 1.0.6
ADELAIDE 2.1.13
2:13pm
Phil Raymond said | 2:13pm | ! Report
Every time Sarah Perkins goes near the ball, she’s double or triple teamed. The Crows have dominated the last 10 minutes, but will need to be smarter with their kicks inside 50m
1 minute to go.
2:11pm
Phil Raymond said | 2:11pm | ! Report
Adelaide’s pressure and repeat entries finally pays of as the ball spills to Varnhagen who throws it onto her boot and it flies through from the pocket.
This first quarter has been amazing!
Brisbane 1.0.6
Adelaide 2.1.13
2:07pm
Phil Raymond said | 2:07pm | ! Report
6 minutes to go in the first quarter and Adelaide are working they way into the game. Looking to trap the ball in their forward half as the Brisbane defense tries to hold on.