AFLW Grand Final: Brisbane Lions vs Adelaide Crows live scores, blog

It all comes down to this! After seven weeks of cracking AFLW action, the Brisbane Lions and Adelaide Crows will battle it out to see who will be the first ever AFLW premiers. Join The Roar on Saturday afternoon for live scores and a blog of the inaugural AFLW Grand Final from 1:55pm AEDT.

The old sporting adage “offence wins games, but defence wins championships” will be put to the test at Metricon Stadium as Brisbane’s stingy backline and counter-attacking gameplan is matched up against the Crows’ high-scoring forward weaponry.

Despite going through the season undefeated (6 wins and 1 draw), the Lions will not get the true home final they deserve. The game was due to be played at the Gabba, however the decision was made to move to Metricon Stadium after the Gabba’s surface struggled to recover from an Adele concert earlier in the month.

Venue issues aside, both teams will be counting down the seconds until the opening siren.

For Craig Starcevich’s Lions, it’s all about defense. They ranked last in clearances and second last for disposals and inside 50s. This is amazing for a team who didn’t lose a game for the season.

If Brisbane can control the ball off half-back and move it forward efficiently, it will not only allow them to pinpoint tall targets Tayla Harris and Sabrina Frederick-Traub, it will also slow down Adelaide’s fast ball movement.

Adelaide’s season got off to a flying start before losses to Brisbane and Melbourne brought the Crows back down to earth. They bounced back however with a dominant last round performance against Collingwood.

While the Lions used defence and efficient ball movement to win games, the Crows swarmed their opposition with tackling pressure – led by Ebony Marinoff’s 10 tackles per game – and forward 50 entries.

If Adelaide are to lift the trophy at the end of the game, they’ll need to match their league-leading 31 inside 50s average.

Prediction

If Adelaide get reward for forward 50 entries, they will have every chance of knocking off the Lions.

Brisbane will need to put a lot of time and effort in keeping Crows’ superstars Erin Phillips and Sarah Perkins quiet.

If the goal-scoring duo have a major impact on the game, the trophy will be heading home with them to the City of Churches.

Let’s just hope both teams can put their nerves aside and deliver a contest as tough and exciting as their round 5 clash.

Best On Ground: Erin Phillips.

Adelaide to win by 7 points.

