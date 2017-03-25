AFLW Grand Final: Key information, teams, date, start time

The AFW Grand Final will be played between the undefeated Brisbane Lions and the Adelaide Crows at Metricon Stadium on March 25.

The match will begin at 12:55pm local time, or 1:55pm AEDT.

Key information

Where: Metricon Stadium

When: 12:55pm local time, 1:55pm AEDT

TV: Channel Seven, live

Betting: Brisbane Lions $1.70, Adelaide Crows $2.15

Teams

Brisbane Lions

Backs: S. Virgo 5, L. Kaslar 11, S. Campbell 20

Half Backs: T. Randall 16, K. Lutkins 13, B. Koenen 3

Centreline: M. Hunt 6

Half Forwards: K. Ashmore 10, S. Frederick-Traub 14, K. McCarthy 9

Forwards: J. Membrey 27, T. Harris 7, J. Wuetschner 23

Followers: S. Webb 4, E. Bates 1, E. Zielke 8

Interchange: N. Wallace 24, J. Stanton 17, N. Hildebrand 22, S. Goodman 19, B. Gibson 25, A. Anderson 18

Emergencies: D. Kimmince 26, K. Deegan 12

Adelaide Crows

Backs: H. Anderson 19, G. Bevan 4, T. Radan 6

Half Backs: A. Hatchard 33, D. Varnhagen 9, A. Foley 3,

Centreline: D. Cox 31

Half Forwards: E. Marinoff 10, E. Phillips 13, S. Thompson 14

Forwards: C. Cramey 22, S. Perkins 28, K. Gibson 2

Followers: S. Allan 39, J. Mules 23, S. Riley 8

Interchange: C. Randall 26, R. Killian 7, A. Holmes 1, R. Metcalfe 11, J. McCormick 5, J. Sedunary 17

Emergencies: T.Thorn 15, L.O’Shea 21

Adelaide Crows coach Bec Goddard said:

“I think it was Nelson Mandela who said, ‘I don’t lose, I win or learn’. For us, we really learned from the two (lost) games against Brisbane and Melbourne. That has helped with the resilience of the group.

“We got to three-quarter time last week as well and our backs were really up against it. To turn it around and put on 5.2 in the last quarter shows that we’re capable of winning games the way that we want to.”

Brisbane Lions coach Craig Starcevich said:

“Adelaide probably play a similar style to us … they are no-fuss in how they get the ball forward and they like it in close … they’re a highly respected opponent, we had a great clash with them a couple of weeks ago, and anyone who has watched AFLW will be in for a bit of a treat. It’s going to be a tough game.”