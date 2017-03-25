Australian Grand Prix Qualifying: Formula One live updates, blog

At last it is time to see a wheel turned in anger, as we prepare for qualifying ahead of the 2017 Australian Formula One Grand Prix. Join The Roar for a live blog of the qualifying, starting from 5pm AEDT.

Much has been made of the ‘sandbagging’ by all the teams up and down pit-lane over the pre-season testing period.

No one, even after the initial practice sessions has a gauge of who is the fastest.

What’s clear is that Mercedes AMG, Ferrari and Red Bull are the perennial favourites. The Silver Arrows have swept the last three pole positions at Albert Park, having gone on to convert them to race wins.

The last time Red Bull were on pole position here, was that wet and wild affair in 2013 where Sebastian Vettel took the honours during the rescheduled Sunday qualifying.

To reminisce Ferrari’s last pole position in Australia, one must go as far back as an entire decade. Two-time Albert Park champion Kimi Räikkönen delivered pole that day for the Scuderia.

Albert Park itself represents a unique challenge for the drivers, with its 5.8km layout blending together elements of a street circuit, as well as high-speed corners from a traditional permanent facility.

High-speed corners such as the Turn 11 and 12 sequence has already been touted by drivers as being a ‘flat-out’ section, compared to previous years where with little downforce it was impossible to go flat through there.

AGPC boss Andrew Westacott has already stated his intention to see the long-standing lap record of the circuit to be beaten.

The fastest qualifying lap set at Albert Park was a 1:23.529, which was set in 2011 by Vettel in the dominant Red Bull RB7 car.

With practice having offered very little in the way of a form guide, it is difficult to predict how the top positions on the grid will look.

Lewis Hamilton, who has been on pole a record five times at the Australian Grand Prix, is certainly the favourite – considering the pace of the Mercedes AMG during practice.

However, with the uncertain nature of proceedings thus far, it would be wise to not rule out a Ferrari or even Red Bull turning up the wick to snatch pole from under everyone’s noses.

Join us on The Roar from 5pm AEDT for full live blog coverage of qualifying, as we look forward to determining the grid for the Australian Grand Prix.