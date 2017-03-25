Behind The Barriers: Five bets for the weekend

It looks a really good betting outlook of racing right across Australia this weekend, with the focus being mainly on Rosehill for BMW Day.

There are winners to be found, as well as some value, so here are my five bets for this Saturday.

Bet 1. Win bet – Doomben Race 1, number 2: Snitz

Smart gelding for Matty Dunn who gave his rivals a nice touch up on debut at Grafton when leading all the way and bolting up, running sharp time for the meeting. Don’t worry about 14 because he crossed from 10 at Grafton with ease. Lloyd will punch him out hard, he’ll lead and take some beating.

Bet 2. Win/Each Way- Doomben Race 7, number 2: Flamboyer

On the seven day back up after racing in the Goodmarket last Saturday at the Gold Coast where he chased a hot speed set by the eventual winner Upstart Pride and he tried hard to reel him in but he couldn’t. He looks to get the lead to himself here, the claim helps, and he has reacted on the quick turnaround before.

Bet 3. Win- Mornington Race 7, number 3: The Gold Trail

Was keen on Goldstream but he is racing at Albury, so The Gold Trail is a clear standout. Charlie Appleby trained stayer that has some really good stats/form next to his name from racing in Europe, similar to that of Scottish, who of course finished second to Jameka in the Caulfield Cup.

He has class, from all reports has settled in well and we know what the stable did in the Spring.

Bet 4 Each Way- Mornington Race 8, number 2: Lord Macau

Waterhouse/Bott trained three year old who has the toughness and versatility to win this. He ran over the Warwick Farm mile last time out where he led all the way on a bottomless surface and toughed it out very strongly to win. He’ll either lead or take the sit behind Red Is The Rose.

Whatever the case, he’ll give you a great sight with the hard fitness under the belt.

Bet 5. Win- Morphettville Parks Race 7 number 4: Super Fun

The $3.40 and better looks outstanding. I had him marked down closer to $2.50. Classy type for the Hayes/Dabernig yard who returns to SA after a stint in Victoria where he ran well without winning, including Stakes company.

Very effective when racing in SA previously, and if he reproduces that here, he just wins. Confident he will.