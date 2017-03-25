Blues better Bulls 38-14

A dominant second half from the Blues earned them a bonus point and a much-needed win after a rough few weeks against New Zealand opposition.

Despite a scrappy but still tight opening 40 which saw the two sides take a 7-7 stalemate into the halftime break, it was all the Blues in the second stanza.

They piled on five tries and 31 unanswered points in the second half. The only solace for the Bulls was a try after the fulltime siren to slightly soften the blow.

Although there were plenty of scrappy periods of play, it was an overall entertaining game of rugby, highlighted by the fact there was eight tries and zero penalty goals throughout the game.

Final score

Blues 38

Bulls 14