Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne Victory: A-League live scores, blog

Seamus Coleman suffers gruesome leg break. Warning: some may prefer to look away

Brisbane Roar will be looking to move closer to securing a top-six spot when they host Melbourne Victory. Join The Roar from 7:50pm (AEDT) for live scores and commentary.

After suffering embarrassing back-to-back losses, and only managing one win in their past five, Brisbane find themselves dangerously close to slipping out of the top six with four games left in the regular season.

Despite poor results, including a 2-1 loss to last-placed Adelaide United in their last match, striker Jamie Maclaren has been on form, finding the net five times in the Roar’s past five games.

The Queenslanders can also take comfort in knowing that the Victory struggle against them, having lost just once to the Melbourne side in their past five meetings, and remaining unbeaten against them at home since Round 26 of the 2014-15 season.

The Victory sit firmly in second place, remaining consistent all season.

They bounced back from their 1-0 loss to leaders Sydney FC two weeks ago in a big way, dismantling Perth Glory 4-1 win at home, despite going down in the first five minutes of the game.

Besart Berisha secured his 99th A-League goal, while Fahid Ben Khalfallah, Marco Rojas and James Troisi all scored as well.

Berisha will have to wait for goal number 100, as the striker is on international duty, as are Rojas and Troisi.

Prediction

A trip to Brisbane is always a difficult one for the Victory, made even harder by the fact that they are missing key players who were responsible for scoring 75 per cent of their goals all season. Expect the Roar to continue their impressive form against Melbourne at home.

Brisbane Roar 2 – 0 Melbourne Victory

Join The Roar from 7:50pm (AEDT) for live scores and commentary.