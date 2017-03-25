Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne Victory: A-League live scores, blog

Brisbane Roar will be looking to move closer to securing a top-six spot when they host Melbourne Victory. Join The Roar from 7:50pm (AEDT) for live scores and commentary.
After suffering embarrassing back-to-back losses, and only managing one win in their past five, Brisbane find themselves dangerously close to slipping out of the top six with four games left in the regular season.
Despite poor results, including a 2-1 loss to last-placed Adelaide United in their last match, striker Jamie Maclaren has been on form, finding the net five times in the Roar’s past five games.
The Queenslanders can also take comfort in knowing that the Victory struggle against them, having lost just once to the Melbourne side in their past five meetings, and remaining unbeaten against them at home since Round 26 of the 2014-15 season.
The Victory sit firmly in second place, remaining consistent all season.
They bounced back from their 1-0 loss to leaders Sydney FC two weeks ago in a big way, dismantling Perth Glory 4-1 win at home, despite going down in the first five minutes of the game.
Besart Berisha secured his 99th A-League goal, while Fahid Ben Khalfallah, Marco Rojas and James Troisi all scored as well.
Berisha will have to wait for goal number 100, as the striker is on international duty, as are Rojas and Troisi.
Prediction
A trip to Brisbane is always a difficult one for the Victory, made even harder by the fact that they are missing key players who were responsible for scoring 75 per cent of their goals all season. Expect the Roar to continue their impressive form against Melbourne at home.
Brisbane Roar 2 – 0 Melbourne Victory
Join The Roar from 7:50pm (AEDT) for live scores and commentary.
8:40pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 8:40pm | ! Report
44′ – Victory just can’t seem to get the ball out of their own half at the moment.
BRISBANE ROAR 0 – 0 MELBOURNE VICTORY
8:39pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 8:39pm | ! Report
43′ – Geria gets the clearance after a promising Brisbane attack, they look like its just a matter of time.
BRISBANE ROAR 0 – 0 MELBOURNE VICTORY
8:36pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 8:36pm | ! Report
41′ – Kristensen gets a yellow card for dissent.
This free kick is taking ages.
BRISBANE ROAR 0 – 0 MELBOURNE VICTORY
8:35pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 8:35pm | ! Report
39′ – Broxham gets a yellow card for a foul on Papadopoulos.
That probably shouldn’t have even been a free kick.
BRISBANE ROAR 0 – 0 MELBOURNE VICTORY
8:32pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 8:32pm | ! Report
37′ – The corner is cleared.
Brisbane have had a great spell, and the momentum is on their side.
BRISBANE ROAR 0 – 0 MELBOURNE VICTORY
8:32pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 8:32pm | ! Report
36′ – WHAT A SAVE!
Hingert smacks the ball from long range and it looks destined for the top corner, but Thomas makes a great diving save.
Would have been an incredible goal.
Corner Brisbane.
BRISBANE ROAR 0 – 0 MELBOURNE VICTORY
8:31pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 8:31pm | ! Report
36′ – The corner is headed away but Brisbane will come right back on the attack.
BRISBANE ROAR 0 – 0 MELBOURNE VICTORY
8:30pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 8:30pm | ! Report
35′ – Brisbane Roar have a corner.
They are putting on quite a bit of pressure.
BRISBANE ROAR 0 – 0 MELBOURNE VICTORY
8:25pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 8:25pm | ! Report
31′ – Austin looks like he should be okay to continue as the game is continued.
BRISBANE ROAR 0 – 0 MELBOURNE VICTORY
8:24pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 8:24pm | ! Report
29′ – Austin falls awkwardly and he is down. He looks to be in some pain, hopefully he will be okay.
BRISBANE ROAR 0 – 0 MELBOURNE VICTORY
8:22pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 8:22pm | ! Report
27′ – Luke Devere gets a head to the corner but it goes wide.
BRISBANE ROAR 0 – 0 MELBOURNE VICTORY