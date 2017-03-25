Brisbane Roaring, no Victory for Melbourne

Seamus Coleman suffers gruesome leg break. Warning: some may prefer to look away

The Brisbane Roar have come away with a 1-0 win over the Melbourne Victory on Saturday night.

Both Brisbane and Melbourne started off well, the Roar had the majority of the possession but it was Victory getting the chances early on.

That soon changed, as the home side started to dominate, but no matter how had they tried they couldn’t find the net.

Jack Hingert had the best chance of the first half, his stunning strike was destined for the to corner, but kept out via a magical save from Lawrence Thomas.

The half ended nil-all as neither side could break the deadlock.

Victory came out swinging in the second half, pressing well and putting Brisbane on the back foot.

However, it was the Roar that got on the scoreboard, with Jamie MacLaren’s stunning strike putting his side ahead against the run of play.

Victory continued to attack, and despite coming close several times through Fahid Ben Khalfallah, Lee Broxham and Jason Geria, were unable to get one back.

Final score

Brisbane Roar 1

Melbourne Victory 0